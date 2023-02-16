NFT.com Launches in Public Beta

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD; OTCQB: IHLDF) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to announce that NFT.com has officially launched the platform’s public beta.

NFT.com aims to enable all users to mint and create profiles, discover new and existing collections, purchase and sell non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) wherever they are listed, and enjoy lower marketplace fees. The Company is also pleased to announce several platform-related launch partnerships with prominent brands from Web3 and consumer product sectors, including, among others, Unstoppable Domains, Allure Bridals, SuperNormal, and The Doge Pound.

The NFT market is currently plagued by complex user experience, fragmented liquidity, and limited to no social data. New brands and creators enter the space every day, but users do not appear to have a single place to discover their collectibles. NFT.com works to address this problem as a one-stop shop for NFTs. The platform brings artists, collectors, creators, and fans together to buy, sell, and engage with NFTs wherever they exist. Central to its platform, NFT.com introduces the concept of a social profile represented as an NFT called a “NFT Profile”. NFT Profile holders get access to exclusive benefits, including lower marketplace fees, exclusive NFT.com features, and fully customizable galleries for their own NFT collections. Users of NFT.com can also buy and sell NFTs natively on the NFT.com marketplace as well as other third-party marketplaces through the platform’s aggregator and transaction router. As an initial launch promotion, NFT Profile holders will be able to use the NFT.com marketplace with no fees for a limited time.

Until now, NFT.com had operated in private beta. The platform has already amassed over 9,000 created NFT Profiles and 9.7 million NFTs displayed and accessible through the website. Prior to the public beta, users were required to hold a Genesis Key with their Web3 wallets, which represent a unique fully animated NFT collection that enabled holders to create the initial NFT Profiles platform and participate in its early community.

“NFTs define the future of how creators, brands, entertainers, and more will engage with their fan bases”, said Jordan Fried, Immutable Holdings the CEO and Chairman. “We believe NFT.com is the easiest, most accessible way for new crypto users to enter the NFT space and begin to grow their collection.”

Lastly, the public beta will feature launch partnerships with leading NFT creators who will make their collections directly accessible through their own NFT Profile. This includes Unstoppable Domains which will allow users to purchase their own digital identifies directly on NFT.com.

“Bringing Unstoppable Domains to NFT.com means you can purchase your Web3 domains on the primary or secondary market, without additional transaction fees,” said Sandy Carter, SVP and Channel Chief at Unstoppable Domains. “We’re excited to help onboard the next wave of users to Web3 through a consumer-friendly, one-stop-shop for NFTs.”

To learn more about the platform and access the public beta, visit www.nft.com. For regular updates follow on Twitter at @NFTcomofficial and join the discussion in Discord at www.nft.com/discord.

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings is a collection of businesses within the digital assets ecosystem on a mission to build businesses and products that increase the awareness, access, and adoption of digital assets. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of multi-billion dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Coffee and Crypto, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ and see the Company’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Unstoppable Domains

Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is building a platform for user-owned digital identity. Unstoppable Domains offers Web3 domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with hundreds of apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022.

These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions, stock market volatility and the other risks disclosed in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2022 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, including the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



