Global ePharmacy Market to Exceed a Valuation of US$ 351.9 billion by the end of 2033 Owing to its Efficiency in Providing Affordable Medicinal Products | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ePharmacy market is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period by registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2033. The global market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 351.9 billion by the end of 2033, up from the US$ 81.5 billion that was recorded for 2022. According to the historical analysis, the market for ePharmacies expanded at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2017 to 2022 and reached a market value of US$ 81.4 billion in 2022. The growth of the global ePharmacy market is driven by its efficiency in providing affordable medicinal products as well as increased e-commerce penetration.



There is an augmenting demand for mail-order pharmaceuticals as e-commerce and internet use becomes more widespread. Globally, a large number of online pharmacies are referred to as ePharmacies. They offer doorstep delivery and medication dispensing for prescription and over-the-counter drugs. Since the introduction of ePharmacy, patients no longer need to visit the pharmacist, and ease of ordering over various supplier platforms has resulted in market development. The rapid development of the internet and the rise of digital health or eHealth, has significantly elevated the need for the online pharmacy market.

Request Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14334

Leading ePharmacy firms also offer medications at lower costs as compared to conventional brick-and-mortar pharmacies. Result of greater investment by e-commerce big players throughout the healthcare sector, the ePharmacy market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. A massive patient pool across the globe opts for doorstep delivery of medical supplies because of the unavailability of some prescription medicines at retail pharmacy stores. ePharmacies significantly reduce the need for senior citizens and people with chronic illnesses to rely on other parties to get their medications and medical supplies. Similarly, it is anticipated that increased internet usage and awareness will increase ePharmacy market sales.

Key Takeaways

Smartphone adoption is rapidly expanding which is further assisting the market growth over the assessment period. Furthermore, the adoption rate of smartphones was earlier around 65.0% in 2019 and is predicted to reach 80.0% by 2025, according to The Mobile Economy 2020.

The rapid expansion of the healthcare industry and high operating expenses have made it vital to use ePharmacy platforms. To reduce operational costs, epharmacy platforms are perfect. Demand for numerous healthcare products, especially medications, is rising as chronic conditions become more common. This represents a greater opportunity for online modes of drug procurement worldwide.

An increase in internet consumption, easier access to web-based and other online services along with a surge in the usage of e-prescriptions in healthcare facilities are all factors contributing to the growth of the e-pharmacy market.

Some of the key players within the global ePharmacy market enable people to order medication through an application for pickup at a nearby pharmacy or home delivery. Due to the increase in service usage and expansion, such acquisitions in the e-pharmacy market are anticipated to fuel market growth.

The rising global accessibility of the internet and online commercial platforms and their products has offered numerous lucrative opportunities for ePharmacy in order to build a large customer base within developed as well as growing economies. In addition to that, youngsters of the current population heavily rely on online shopping for products like cosmetics/cosmeceuticals and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals.



View Complete Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/epharmacy-market

Competitive Landscape

In order to gain a competitive edge and solidify their market positions, key manufacturers within the global ePharmacy market are exploring several growth strategies. The global ePharmacy market is expected to have significant growth due to increasing consumer demands. Online retail platforms' easy access to regulated prescription drugs such as stimulants, painkillers, and tranquilizing hypnotics is indirectly contributing to market growth.

Key Companies Profiled:

Netmeds Marketplace Ltd.

TEasyMedico

Medlife

Amazon. Inc

Apotek

The Kroger Co.

Walgreen Co.

Giant Eagle, Inc.

Others



More Insights into the ePharmacy Market

The North American market is set to dominate the global ePharmacy market over the assessment timeframe. The United States is set to account for around 34.6% of the global market in 2023. Some of the major drivers in the growth of the USA market are propelling the usage of e-commerce platforms, an aging population, and a developed healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the majority of USA citizens are involved with ePharmacy and the evolving tendency toward the direct-to-patient approach.

Key Segments Covered in ePharmacies Industry Research

By Product:

Over the Counter Product

Prescription Medicines

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14334

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | ePharmacy Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Million)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14334

Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare domain

Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market Size: The dehydration monitoring systems market is likely to be valued at US$ 506.3 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,097.7 Mn by 2032. The market is estimated with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Electromyography Devices Market Share: The global electromyography devices market is expected to be valued at US$ 861.5 Million in 2022, reaching US$ 1,776.3 Million by 2032. From 2022-2032, the market is expected to display a CAGR of 6.8%, against 5.5% from 2016-2021.

Clostridium Diagnostics Market Demand: Rising from US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022 to US$ 7.8 Billion by 2032, the global clostridium diagnostics market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Clinical Decision Support Market Overview: The global clinical decision support systems market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the clinical decision support systems market is US$ 5.46 Bn in 2023.

Clinical Diagnostics Market Growth: The global clinical diagnostics market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 126.6 Billion in 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, US, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Old Source: ePharmacy Market projected to reach USD 329.83 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI