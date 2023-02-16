Draganfly President and CEO Cameron Chell to Keynote at 2023 Natural Disaster Expo Miami

The Draganfly team will be located at booth #1277, showcasing the company’s Vital Intelligence AI Technology, Heavy Lift Drone and Commander 3XL Drone

Los Angeles, CA., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today that Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, will be a keynote speaker at the 2023 Natural Disasters Expo at the Miami Beach Convention Center, on March 2, 2023.

The Natural Disaster Expo, which includes the Flood Expo, Heat & Fire Expo, Storm Expo, and Earthquake Expo, is the leading event for disaster and emergency response professionals. This global event welcomes thousands of disaster specialists, government service providers, businesses, and organizations to provide cutting-edge technology, expand relief program awareness, and cover the ins and outs of the natural disaster industry.

Mr. Chell will discuss how Draganfly’s cutting-edge drone solutions have helped deliver temperature-sensitive medical supplies to remote areas and visual oversight during active emergencies, medical, and disaster response situations in Seminar Theater 5 Thursday, March 2 at 12:30 PM EST.

During this two-day event, Draganfly’s team will be located at booth #1277, where attendees can learn about the Company’s Heavy Lift , Commander 3XL Drone , and Vital Intelligence AI Technology . Draganfly will showcase how its drone solutions and AI technology are helping to enhance public safety efforts, specifically during natural disasters.

“Drones have been proven to be invaluable tools in the face of natural disasters,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “Draganfly drones have the ability to provide safe and efficient means for search and rescue operations, assessing damage, delivering supplies, mapping affected areas, and monitoring the progress of the disaster. Our technology helps save lives and minimize the financial impact of these catastrophic events."

The Natural Disaster Expo takes place at the Miami Beach Convention Center from March 1-2, 2023.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

