Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Opportunities Emerging in Partnerships & Acquisitions and Focus on Security and Data Compliance

The "Global Customer Relationship Management Growth Opportunities, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses such noteworthy industry trends, key insights about the CRM software market, industry growth drivers and restraints, CRM solution vendors' focus, and growth opportunities.

To deliver a great customer experience, organizations today want a single view of customers across all touchpoints, which can be achieved through customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. The goal for businesses is to capture and leverage the wealth of available customer data to have profitable, productive, value-rich, experience-enhancing, and loyalty-building interactions with their customers, and to apply it in their marketing and sales initiatives.



More customer actions will be captured by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven CRM systems to maximize value. Social media conversations, Internet of Things-connected products, and augmented and virtual reality will be deeply mined for insights, including improvements and anticipatory, intent-based, targeted offers.



CRM applications will become deeply integrated with adjacent marketing, sales, planning, and management solutions, and with digital channels to provide a unified customer and user experience at lower IT and vendor management costs.



In preparing this report, the publisher conducted interviews with executives from the leading CRM solution providers across the globe. Unless otherwise noted, the opinions expressed in this assessment are those of the publisher and have been developed through our research, interviews, and analysis.

As part of this ongoing research, we identify companies that are true industry leaders, delivering best practices in what we term growth, innovation, and leadership (GIL). These companies have a keen eye on the future and drive innovation that meets upcoming needs before they become commonly visible. They are often the first to market with new solutions.

These service and solution providers focus on delivering the best products at optimal prices to maximize customer value and CX, and by doing so are growth leaders in their respective industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Introduction to the CRM Market

What is CRM? What Are the Advantages?

3 Customer Journey and CRM Process Throughout the Journey

A Typical Customer's Journey Mapped Across 5 Buying Stages

Customer Actions and CRM Process through the Customer Journey

4 CRM Implementation Process: Steps and Challenges

CRM Implementation Process: Steps to Follow

CRM Implementation Challenges

5 Digital Transformation Challenges

Digital Transformation Challenges that CRM Customers Need to Overcome

Change Management Plan for Successful Technology Implementation/Digital Transformation

6 Market Growth Analysis

CRM Trends to Watch Out for in the Next 1 Year

Growth Drivers, 2022-2026

Growth Restraints, 2022-2026

7 Customer Perspectives

Top Business Goals

Why Organizations Cannot Meet or Exceed Digital Transformation Goals

Top Challenges that IT Department Will Face Over the Next Year

Key Customer Perspective Insights

8 Guidance for CRM Vendors

Focus Areas for Vendors for the Next 2 Years

9 Contact Center CRM and Vendor Scoping

What is Contact Center CRM?

Vendor Scoping Based on the Suitability as a Contact Center CRM

10 Guidance for CRM Customers

Questions Customers Must Ask Before Investing in a CRM Solution

11 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Partnerships and Acquisitions

Growth Opportunity 2: Industry-Specific Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Security and Data Compliance

