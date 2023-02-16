North America and Europe Transportation Management Systems Competitive Landscape Report 2022 Featuring Blue Yonder, Descartes, Manhattan Associates, MercuryGate, Oracle, SAP, & Trimble

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Management Systems in North America and Europe, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transportation management system (TMS) market is on growth trajectory as more companies realize the potential to reduce transportation spend by streamlining its management.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, which still struggle with unpredictable shipment delays and longer harbor freight holdups on top of inefficient planning, higher costs, and lack of real-time visibility.



A TMS helps manufacturers, retailers, distributors, wholesalers, and third-party logistics (3PL) companies plan, execute, and monitor the physical movement of goods. Still, estimates that about 35% of shippers, carriers, and transportation and supply chain companies do not use a TMS solution despite potential cost savings in the range of 8% to 10% and productivity improvements in the range of 2% to 15% considering optimization, procurement, and scheduling.



Implementation speed is crucial for customer companies, which need the flexibility to accommodate rapid changes in the transportation network and select the best possible and most cost-effective quotes from vendors. It is imperative that TMS solution providers have scalable platforms that can quickly bring end-to-end supply chain information into a single dashboard.



Companies to Action

Blue Yonder

Descartes

Manhattan Associates

MercuryGate

Oracle

SAP

Trimble

