Layers Feed Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of USD 5.54 Billion by Growing at a CAGR of 5.43% During 2022-2028; Rising Demand and Consumption of Eggs to Elevate Market Growth

Westford, USA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific region is positioned to keep its dominant position in the layers feed market . Thanks to the expanding trend of poultry farming in important agriculture-based countries. The reason for this enormous expansion is the rise in egg consumption and the contribution of the feed additives such as layer feed to satisfy that need. The global market is also anticipated to expand significantly due to improvements in production efficiency, which will help the global population's nutritional status overall. Additionally, as world economies expand, developing nations have shown a considerable rise in the need for protein-rich dietary items including meat and eggs.

SkyQuest’s latest insights show that more than 51 billion hens are reportedly grown for meat each year throughout the world. In total, 136 million chickens are slaughtered every day in the world for meat purposes. Additionally, the average annual consumption of eggs is over 160 eggs per person.

Layer feeds are designed for hens that lay eggs for human consumption. Layer feed has more protein and calories than crop feed. It also provides more calcium than crop feed, allowing the chicken to lay eggs with robust shells.

Layer Feed Type Segment to Gain Largest Market Share Owing to Increasing Egg Production Demand

The layer feed category of the global layers feeds held the biggest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.48% during the forecast period. Hens continue to lay eggs for more than a year, therefore after the 20th week, when they start to lay eggs, they are given layer feed. Farmers are using this feed to maximize the output of their free-range hens in a shorter period of time owing to the increasing demand for eggs. SkyQuest noted that over 120 billion eggs were produced in India during the fiscal year 2021, a huge rise from the 15 billion eggs produced over the previous two decades. Throughout the anticipated time horizon, these factors will drive the market forward.

The layers feed market in Asia Pacific region garnered more than 47% of the global market share and is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the rising urbanization and the growing inclination of people toward a protein-rich diet that primarily includes eggs and meat. In addition to this, the growing number of poultry farming in the region is also estimated to boost the need for quality feed for the chickens and which in turn is predicted to drive the market growth.

Mash Feed Segment to Dominate the Market as it is More Cost-Effective and Affordable

The mash feed category dominated the global layers feed market in 2021, and this trend is anticipated to last throughout the forecast period. Mesh feed is more reasonably priced than crumbled feed and pellet feeds, making it an even more smart choice for farmers from a financial standpoint. These have the same nutritional content as conventional alternatives and are easy to develop or apply on smaller or middle farms. Moreover, increasing investment in poultry farms, rising expenditure on feeding quality feed to the chickens to gain more profit through good quality eggs and meat is predicted to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

According to SkyQuest, a small-scale poultry farm with 600–1200 birds can typically anticipate annual profits of between $600 to $1200. Additionally, the farm's monthly cost of chicken feed has increased significantly in recent times from around $215 to $250/MT.

The layers feed market in North America region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing number of poultry farms and the growing investment by key players in the region. More than 33 enterprises (federally inspected) are involved in the production and processing of chicken in the United States. Due to their vertical integration across the whole chicken value chain, these businesses are better able to control the product's quality and hence, they make sure to feed the chickens with high-quality feed which includes layers feed especially during the egg-laying time to ensure the quality of the eggs.

The research report on the layers feed market offers market participants useful data to provide them a competitive edge, help businesses make informed decisions, and help them increase profits. The study examines major market trends such as partnerships, product portfolios, product pipelines, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategies in addition to taking a close look at the value chain.

Key Developments in the Layers Feed Market

Leading Dutch animal feed manufacturer ForFarmers has disclosed how it plans to develop cutting-edge feed solutions using organic waste and different raw materials. The business strives to address significant societal challenges like global warming and the welfare of animals as well as the growing need for more environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

By using AgVend's digital enablement solution, agricultural retailers and producers will be able to access Winfield United's proprietary digital tools, services, and marketing initiatives starting in July 2022. By offering them the resources they need to quickly adjust to shifting consumer tastes, the alliance will give locally owned ag stores a digital experience that will change the way they do business and enable them to capture a larger proportion of the market.

Leading supplier of premium-grade meats Amir Quality Meats Inc. just completed a significant acquisition that will enable the business to broaden its customer base and product line. Arthur, Ontario-based Wellington Poultry Ltd. has sold the business a processing plant and the supplies that go with it. Amir Quality Meats is expanding its footprint in the poultry market with this acquisition and looks forward to providing its services to a larger customer base.

