Automotive Hypervisor market, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2022 to 2027, to reach USD 566 million by 2027 from USD 171 million in 2022

Due to the rise in the penetration of V2V, V2I features, demand in the hypervisor market is expected to rise.



Integration of various automotive applications to support centralized function

The foundation of the hypervisor was laid by technological advancements and innovations in the automotive industry such as the Internet of Things (IoT), telematics, autonomous vehicle, personal assistance, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) which are already implemented in vehicles and are expected to upgrade future automotive applications.The hypervisor technology is expected to play a key role in the evolution of autonomous vehicles and mobility services.



ADAS has already proved to be a robust system and continues to be upgraded with improved versions.For instance, it has been upgraded with the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication technology for safety in 2019.



Radio signals transmit traffic data from car to car to alert drivers about potential road hazards.



Increasing complexity of electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture in modern vehicles

Modern vehicles may have more than 80 ECUs including the powertrain control module (PCM), transmission control module (TCM), engine control module (ECM), general electronic module (GEM), brake control module (BCM), suspension control module (SCM), central timing module (CTM), body control module (BCM), and others.The adoption of electronic components in vehicles has increased rapidly during the last two decades and the pace is expected to accelerate further.



This is expected to enable vehicle users to use features such as in-car payment services, on-road entertainment, and other connected services.The increasing consumer preference for these features is a major factor driving the growth of the market.



Moreover, stringent safety norms implemented by governments and legislative agencies have led automobile manufacturers to develop compatible and reliable software for various applications such as telematics, infotainment & communication systems, powertrain, body control & comfort, and ADAS & safety systems.These safety features rely significantly on inputs from ECUs and software platforms.



Thus, the demand for electronics has increased at a rapid pace in the automotive industry, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market.



Increasing use of innovative technologies in advanced user interface

The human machine interface solution has transformed the automotive industry in recent years.The complexity in controlling and operating functions has been eliminated.



This enhances the user experience.A user, with the help of an HMI solution, can easily control vehicle applications such as the music system, vehicle lights, and the infotainment system.



HMI offers various convenience features to users such as heads-up display, rear seat entertainment systems, steering based controls, digital instrument clusters, voice recognition, and voice guidance.Earlier, the share of electronic systems in vehicles was only 1–2% of the cost of the vehicle.



Due to the rising trend in enhanced user experience and convenience features, the share of the cost of electronic systems has increased to 8–12% of a vehicle.



Increasing adoption of connected cars and advanced automotive technologies

The increasing number of connected cars has opened new revenue generating opportunities for stakeholders in the connected car ecosystem.A high number of non-automotive players have joined the race in the development of connected cars and autonomous driving to leverage opportunities in revenue generation.



Today’s vehicles are no longer hardware-based moving machines.They comprise approximately 40% electronic systems which are expected to increase to more than 60% during the next few decades.



A majority of electronic systems are expected to be dominated by domain controllers, consolidated ECUs, HMI, and AI for advanced vehicle applications such as ADAS, telematics, and engine management systems.These applications are required to be programmed with a significantly high number of lines of codes for proper functioning.



As vehicles are being increasingly made technically advanced, the complexity of applications is increasing. As a result, systems are required to be programmed with a higher number of codes, which, in turn, is increasing the need for the embedded hypervisor technology.

