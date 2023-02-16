Global Commercial Building Pump Market Analysis 2022-2023 & 2026: Digitalization and Decarbonization of Buildings to Drive Consolidation Among Industry Participants

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Building Pump Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides revenue forecasts for pumps in the commercial building industry and examines new service models that will impact OEMs' prospects.

It analyzes the key factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the main growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2026.

Buildings continue to evolve rapidly as the requirements of businesses and people change. Responsive, resilient, comfortable, and safe buildings are the need of the hour.



Often, residents and owners are concerned about operating costs due to the high expenses incurred during maintenance. Managing building operations using poor-quality technology while trying to be efficient raises the need for skilled resources and technology. As reduced energy consumption is the main aim of market participants, power and water savings and the use of sustainable building materials are being considered.



As the trend of green initiatives continues to rise across the world, similar practices are being adopted in the commercial buildings space. Policies and regulations are imposed to increase the focus on environmental value preservation for better economic circumstances and sustainability. In the coming years, the analyst expects international builders and developers to design projects focused on green buildings by reducing material costs, focusing on net zero, and abiding by mandatory certifications and policies.



By supporting green initiatives, constructors focus on digitalization and build technology and flexible IoT solutions to accelerate the growth of energy-efficient and sustainable buildings.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Building Pumps Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview of the Commercial Buildings Market

Recent Trends in the Commercial Buildings Market

Commercial Building Pumps - Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Distribution Channels

Commercial Building Pump Applications

Benefits of Energy-efficient Pumps in Commercial Buildings

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Energy-efficient Pumps

Growth Opportunity 2: Green Buildings' Net-zero Energy Targets

Growth Opportunity 3: Digitalization and Decarbonization of Buildings to Drive Consolidation among Industry Participants

Growth Opportunity 4: As-a-Service Business Model to Expand the Customer Base

