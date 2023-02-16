The global carbon fiber prepreg market size is expected to grow from USD 9.7 billion in 2022 to USD 18.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.2%

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market by Resin Type, Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04770691/?utm_source=GNW

Carbon fiber prepreg is mainly used for manufacturing components in aerospace & defense, automotive, sporting & recreation, wind, and other industries.



Hot melt manufacturing process is the fastest-growing manufacturing process of carbon fiber prepreg, in terms of value.



The global carbon fiber prepreg market is categorized based on the manufacturing process into hot melt and solvent dip processes.The hot melt process is dominantly used as the machinery required to perform the hot melt process is less complex than the machinery used in the solvent dip process.



Furthermore, this process is less hazardous, and no organic solvents are consumed or emitted during operations.



Phenolic is the second-fastest-growing resin type of carbon fiber prepreg, in terms of value.



Phenolic resin is expected to grow significantly in upcoming years.Phenolic resin is lighter than steel and is also 20-30% lighter than flame and smoke retardant polyester and vinyl ester resins.



Some of the major applications of phenolic resin in the aerospace & defense industry includes ceiling panels, engine nacelle, side wall panels, galleys, floor panels, and many more. In automotive and rail industries, carbon fiber prepregs get widely used in rail interiors, lightweight car bodies, and racing car monocoque.



Automotive is the fastest-growing end-use industry of carbon fiber prepreg, in terms of value.



The market for carbon fiber prepreg is segmented into the end-use industry as aerospace & defense, automotive, sports & recreation, wind energy, and others.In terms of value, the carbon fiber prepreg market in the automotive sector is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



This is due to the high demand for carbon fiber prepreg for electric and high-end racing cars manufactured by BMW, Lamborghini, Chevrolet, etc. In the electric cars category, apart from the BMW i3 and i8, BMW has also used carbon fiber implants in its next-generation 7-Series sedan.



Europe is the fastest-growing carbon fiber prepreg market.

Europe is the fastest-growing and the biggest market for carbon fiber prepreg.The market in the region is driven by the demand from aerospace & defense, automotive, and wind energy industries.



Carbon fiber prepreg is widely used in the aerospace & defense industry, and the presence of large aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus (France) and Boeing (US) in this region has made it the biggest market for carbon fiber prepreg.



