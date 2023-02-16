Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Awareness of Health Issues Bolsters Sector Growth

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global functional beverages market will grow from $131.47 billion in 2022 to $147.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The functional beverages market is expected to grow from $224.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1%.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the functional beverages market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the functional beverages market. The regions covered in the functional beverages market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Increasing awareness of health issues is anticipated to propel the demand for functional beverages over the forecast period. Functional beverages help to enhance various body functionalities, including the management of heart rate, digestive health, immune system, and weight management, due to the presence of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and amino acids.
Consumers are increasingly shifting towards the consumption of functional beverages that contain ingredients to address these specific health issues. According to Packaging Strategies journal, a major change in the beverage industry is moving toward functional beverages as consumers strive to improve their health.
Additionally, the rise of clean-label, organic, and non-GMO products is impacting the buying behaviours of consumers. Therefore, consumer preferences for functional drinks over carbonated drinks and fruit juices are projected to drive the demand for functional beverages over the next few years.
The wide availability of cheaper substitutes such as green tea, coffee, and fresh juice is hindering the growth of the functional beverage market. The prices of functional drinks are comparatively higher than those of carbonated drinks and other available substitutes. Thus, the availability of substitute products is negatively impacting the growth of the market.
For instance, dry beverage mixes, which offer functionality, are cost-effective and have low transportation costs. The ingredients in dry beverage mixes provide high nutrients, replacing the need for functional beverages with low costs. The availability of cheaper substitutes thereby restrains the growth of the market.
The manufacturing of low-calorie natural sweeteners and the use of natural colors and ingredients are promoting the growth of functional beverages. Major players dealing in the industry are adopting various strategies in order to meet consumer requirements.
For instance, in April 2021, Manus Bio, Inc, a US-based company operating in natural ingredients, announced the launch of NutraSweet Natural, a plant-based sweetener with zero calories. NutraSweet Natural is produced by isolating the sweetest and purest parts of the stevia leaf, which are incorporated into a proprietary blend to create the exact taste of sugar without the calories while minimizing its environmental footprint.
