The market for silanes is approximated to be USD 2.9 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%

The increasing automotive sales in emerging economies like China and India are also likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

• By Type, mono/chloro silanes segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The increasing focus on renewable energy in emerging economies, such as China and India, is expected to drive the demand for ICs and PV cells, which in turn, will drive the mono/chloro silanes segment.Increasing per capita income and urbanization are expected to drive the demand for electrical and electronic products, which will increase the demand for silanes.



Emerging applications of mono/chloro silanes in pharmaceutical syntheses as protecting agents are also expected to increase during the forecast period.

• By Application, fiber treatment segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In this report, the silanes market is divided into five application segments: rubber & plastics, fiber treatment, adhesives & sealants, paint & coatings and others.Other applications of silanes include ICs, flat panel displays, PV, pharmaceuticals, personal care processing, mining, household, institutional, and industrial.



Composites are gradually replacing traditional materials in the automotive and building & construction industries owing to lightweight, low-maintenance, and higher chemical and heat impact resistance. To increase fuel efficiency and comply with emission norms, automobile manufacturers are increasingly using fiber reinforced composites, thus driving the silanes market.

• By End Use Industry, building & construction accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Demand for silanes to be driven by increasing investment in major infrastructure projects across the world especially in asia pacific region.Building & construction is a major end user of silanes.



Silanes are widely used in buildings for the protection of the building environment from deterioration.This sector includes coating materials for construction areas such as food & beverage production facilities, hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturing areas, and kitchens.



Because of advancements in silanes coatings making it is suitable for various infrastructure construction.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the silanes market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is the hub of foreign investments and growing industrial sectors largely due to low-cost labor and cheap availability of lands.Due to this, construction activities are increasing, which helps to increase the demand for silanes.



In addition to this, the demand for silanes in this region is also attributed to the growing manufacturing and packaging industries.India in Asia Pacific region accounted for highest CAGR in the silanes market, followed by China, Thailand and South Korea.



These countries are projected to witness a steady increase in consumption between 2022 and 2027.

Further in-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Experience Officer (CXO), Managers, Marketing Officers, Production Officers, and other related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the silanes market.

• By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 53.5%, Production: 23.3%, and CXOs: 23.3%

• By Designation: Managers: 60.5%, CXOs: 23.3%, and Executives: 16.3%



By Region: North America: 33%, Europe: 27%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 10%, and South America: 5%.



Companies Covered: Evonik Industries (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan), Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC (US), Dow Inc. (US), and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Gelest Inc. (US), China National BlueStar (Group) Co. Ltd. (China), WD Silicone Co. Ltd. (China), Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), and Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Silanes market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on application, type, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the silanes market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall silanes market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

