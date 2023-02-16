Air Duster Market Revenue USD 186 Million by 2029 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Duster market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Air Duster market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value.

Air Duster market size was valued at USD 143 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 186 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.8% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

United States is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share over 35 percent.



Key players in the global market include: -

Dust-Off

Endust for Electronics

ITW (Chemtronics, TechSpray)

Fellowes

SUNTO

Maxell

Office Depot

Hama

Nakabayashi

Sanwa Supply

ULTRA Duster

Elecom

Staples

Techni-Tool

PerfectData

Kenro Kenair

Matin

OPULA

Global Air Duster key players include Dust-Off, SUNTO, Endust for Electronics, Fellowes, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 40%.



Segmentation by Types: -

Less Than 5 oz

5 oz-10 oz

More Than 10 oz

Segmentation by Applications: -

Electronic

Automotive

Instrument

Others

In terms of product, 5 oz-10 oz is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Electronic, followed by Automotive, Instrument, etc.



COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Air Duster market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

