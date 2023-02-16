Food Blenders and Mixers Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Processed Food & Beverages Industry to Propel Sector

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Blenders and Mixers Market by Type (High Shear, Shaft, Ribbon Mixer, Double Cone, Planetary Mixer, Screw Mixers & Blenders), Application (Bakery, Dairy, Beverages, Confectionery), Technology, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food blenders and mixers is estimated at USD 8.0 Billion in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 10.8 Billion by 2027. Food blenders and mixers are crucial pieces of equipment in any industry that processes food because they allow the mixing of ingredients.

These blenders and mixers come in various technological configurations, allowing consumers to select the one that is best for their product. The market for food blenders and mixers is expected to grow faster as more food industries emerge worldwide. The current market participants maintain regular contact with their clients, offer suitable solutions for their needs, and offer after-sales equipment services. Since the food industry operates constantly, customers expect equipment to be highly effective and less likely to break down.

Continuous mixing technology sub-segment, by technology type, expected to achieve highest growth

The dairy and beverage industries use a continuous-type mixer. This mixer would work better for their production line because of their continuous processing line. These continuous blenders have a variety of process controls, which help food manufacturers maintain control over the speed and incorporation of ingredients.

High shear mixers sub-segment expected to achieve highest CAGR during forecast period

A high shear type of mixer is used for very viscous and challenging ingredients. This mixer is commonly found in the beverage, dairy, and confectionery industries because it can be used for highly viscous ingredients. Also, compact and compatible high shear type mixers can be installed anywhere along the line. These factors have boosted the market demand for high shear type mixers.

Europe expected to account for largest market share in food blenders and mixers market

The top key players in the food blenders and mixers market are in Europe, a highly populated area for the food industry. Other major industries, such as beverage, dairy, bakery, and confectionery, also have a presence there. Thus, the European market for food blenders and mixers is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Development of New Technologies for Food & Beverage Blending

Automation and Robotics in Blending and Mixing Equipment

Growing Demand for Innovative Blenders & Mixers for Special Ingredients

Increasing Consumption of Bakery and Dairy Products in Developing Countries to Boost Growth of Machinery

Restraints

High Power and Energy Costs

Opportunities

Government Initiatives

Funds for SMEs

Rising Initiatives for Promoting Food Processing and Processed & Convenience Foods

Challenges

High Capital Investment

Leading players profiled in this report

GEA Group (Germany)

Tetra Laval (Switzerland)

SPX Flow (US)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Marel (Iceland)

Krones AG (Germany)

Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland)

Buhler (Switzerland)

JBT (US)

KHS Group (Germany)

Hosokawa Micron Group (Japan)

Amixon GmbH (Germany)

Technosilos AP (Italy)

Admix Inc. (US)

Nano Pharm Technology Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 338 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $10.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Brand

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Speedmix Dfml

7.3 Sanimix Mrma

7.4 Gea Unimix

7.5 Vitomix Vx

7.6 Stein Promix

7.7 Innopro Paramix C

7.8 Contiflow, Carboflow, and Sypro B

7.9 Flex-Mix

7.10 Salomix

7.11 Tetra Almix, Albatch, Hoyer Promix, and Alfast

7.12 Levimag

7.13 Speedmix and Softmix

7.14 Alb, Als, Alt, and Altb

8 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Batch

8.3 ContinuouS

9 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 High Shear Mixers

9.3 Shaft Mixers

9.4 Ribbon Blenders

9.5 Double Cone Blenders

9.6 Planetary Mixers

9.7 Screw Blenders & Mixers

9.8 Other Types

10 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Mode of Operation

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Semi-Automatic

10.3 Automatic

11 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Bakery Products

11.3 Dairy Products

11.3.2 Milk

11.3.4 Yogurt

11.3.5 Other Dairy Products

11.4 Beverages

11.5 Meat, Poultry, Fish & Seafood

11.6 Confectioneries

11.7 Other Applications

12 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Adjacent & Related Markets

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Admix, Inc.

Alfa Laval

Amixon Gmbh

Arde Barinco Inc.

Automated Process Equipment Corporation

Buhler

Charles Ross & Son Company

Diosna

Ekato Holding Gmbh

GEA Group

Gemco

Hosokawa Micron Group

JBT

Khs Group

Krones Ag

Laser S.R.L

Marel

Nano Pharm Tech Machinery Equipment Co Ltd

Silverson Machines, Inc.

Spx Flow

Stk Makina

Sulzer Ltd

Technosilos Ap

Tetra Laval

Tgd Makine San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti.





