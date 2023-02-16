Food Blenders and Mixers Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Processed Food & Beverages Industry to Propel Sector

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Blenders and Mixers Market by Type (High Shear, Shaft, Ribbon Mixer, Double Cone, Planetary Mixer, Screw Mixers & Blenders), Application (Bakery, Dairy, Beverages, Confectionery), Technology, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The food blenders and mixers is estimated at USD 8.0 Billion in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 10.8 Billion by 2027. Food blenders and mixers are crucial pieces of equipment in any industry that processes food because they allow the mixing of ingredients.
These blenders and mixers come in various technological configurations, allowing consumers to select the one that is best for their product. The market for food blenders and mixers is expected to grow faster as more food industries emerge worldwide. The current market participants maintain regular contact with their clients, offer suitable solutions for their needs, and offer after-sales equipment services. Since the food industry operates constantly, customers expect equipment to be highly effective and less likely to break down.
Continuous mixing technology sub-segment, by technology type, expected to achieve highest growth
The dairy and beverage industries use a continuous-type mixer. This mixer would work better for their production line because of their continuous processing line. These continuous blenders have a variety of process controls, which help food manufacturers maintain control over the speed and incorporation of ingredients.
High shear mixers sub-segment expected to achieve highest CAGR during forecast period
A high shear type of mixer is used for very viscous and challenging ingredients. This mixer is commonly found in the beverage, dairy, and confectionery industries because it can be used for highly viscous ingredients. Also, compact and compatible high shear type mixers can be installed anywhere along the line. These factors have boosted the market demand for high shear type mixers.
Europe expected to account for largest market share in food blenders and mixers market
The top key players in the food blenders and mixers market are in Europe, a highly populated area for the food industry. Other major industries, such as beverage, dairy, bakery, and confectionery, also have a presence there. Thus, the European market for food blenders and mixers is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Development of New Technologies for Food & Beverage Blending
- Automation and Robotics in Blending and Mixing Equipment
- Growing Demand for Innovative Blenders & Mixers for Special Ingredients
- Increasing Consumption of Bakery and Dairy Products in Developing Countries to Boost Growth of Machinery
Restraints
- High Power and Energy Costs
Opportunities
- Government Initiatives
- Funds for SMEs
- Rising Initiatives for Promoting Food Processing and Processed & Convenience Foods
Challenges
- High Capital Investment
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Brand
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Speedmix Dfml
7.3 Sanimix Mrma
7.4 Gea Unimix
7.5 Vitomix Vx
7.6 Stein Promix
7.7 Innopro Paramix C
7.8 Contiflow, Carboflow, and Sypro B
7.9 Flex-Mix
7.10 Salomix
7.11 Tetra Almix, Albatch, Hoyer Promix, and Alfast
7.12 Levimag
7.13 Speedmix and Softmix
7.14 Alb, Als, Alt, and Altb
8 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Batch
8.3 ContinuouS
9 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 High Shear Mixers
9.3 Shaft Mixers
9.4 Ribbon Blenders
9.5 Double Cone Blenders
9.6 Planetary Mixers
9.7 Screw Blenders & Mixers
9.8 Other Types
10 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Mode of Operation
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Semi-Automatic
10.3 Automatic
11 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Bakery Products
11.3 Dairy Products
11.3.2 Milk
11.3.4 Yogurt
11.3.5 Other Dairy Products
11.4 Beverages
11.5 Meat, Poultry, Fish & Seafood
11.6 Confectioneries
11.7 Other Applications
12 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Adjacent & Related Markets
16 Appendix
