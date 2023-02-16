Assertio to Participate in the 2023 Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT), a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients, today announced that Dan Peisert, CEO, and Paul Schwichtenberg, CFO, will host investor meetings Thursday, February 23, 2023 as part of the virtual Third Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Investor Conference.



As part of the conference event, management will host a webcast group presentation on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:30 am Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Assertio website, located at www.assertiotx.com.

For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the conference hosts via email at angie.wright@issuerdirect.com, or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Assertio Holdings, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers, and acquisitions. To learn more visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Managing Director

Darrow Associates

Austin, TX

M: 214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com