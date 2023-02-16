NV5 Awarded $17 Million Geospatial Contract to Support Statewide Imagery for the Commonwealth of Kentucky

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $17 million contract to support the development of a detailed statewide aerial photography and elevation database for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The project supports Kentucky’s KyFromAbove initiative which provides geospatial information across the commonwealth to reduce GIS application development costs, promote data sharing, and add efficiencies to state agency processes that utilize geospatial data.



“We are pleased to continue our work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to provide geospatial data that will support state and local government initiatives, as well as private sector development,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “Opportunities to deliver statewide geospatial programs continue to grow as more states recognize the value of high-resolution imagery and lidar databases to support economic development and resource management.”

Under the two-year contract, NV5 will obtain natural color, digital ortho, and oblique imagery over the next two leaf-off data acquisition seasons. The base map developed under this contract will provide useful information to support water and natural resource management, land planning, and infrastructure development throughout the state.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.