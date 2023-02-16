Deck Commerce and Blayzer Digital Partner to Simplify Ecommerce for Retailers

St. Louis, MO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, a leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces a new partnership with Blayzer Digital, a digital transformation agency with powerful solutions for ecommerce stores, websites, marketing strategy, and more.

Blayzer Digital's approach of building ecommerce solutions to "make life easier" for retailers aligns with Deck Commerce's mission to simplify order management. The Deck Commerce OMS allows retailers to create seamless, end-to-end omni-channel shopping experiences through enhanced fulfillment processes—leading to increased revenue, optimized inventory, reduced expenses, and faster delivery.

Their vast portfolio of services and client-first methodology positions Blayzer as a true strategic partner for retailers, not just a vendor or system integrator. Plus, as a BigCommerce certified partner, Blayzer Digital's expertise will help Deck Commerce clients and other brands fully leverage their investment in the BigCommerce platform.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Blayzer Digital, a leading digital transformation agency that shares our vision for helping retailers and brands succeed in the market through omnichannel commerce. With both of our companies based in St. Louis, this partnership is even more exciting, as it enables us to serve our local clients even better," said Chris Deck, Founder and CEO of Deck Commerce.

Stay up to date with Deck Commerce on LinkedIn.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, feature-rich platform automates inventory, transactions, fulfillment, and return workflows – giving retailers the power and efficiency to grow globally and across channels. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com.

About Blayzer Digital

Blayzer is the digital transformation agency with powerful solutions for your ecommerce store, website, marketing strategy, and more. We provide completely customized, integrated solutions and services that deliver results and help your business grow. We work with all the top ecommerce and CMS platforms, plus dozens of integrations, back-office software, and marketing tools to build a strong technology stack. Our experts know what it takes to grow sales, revenue, and efficiency online. Whether you’re starting from scratch or looking to grow, Blayzer Digital is the solution you need.