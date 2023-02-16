DigiFest Temecula Announces Speakers

Temecula, CA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark your calendars for April 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2023, and make a plan to attend Temecula’s biggest digital-media festival, DigiFest Temecula!

DigiFest Temecula is excited to announce its speakers for the three-day event. On April 21st, join us for the Friday Blue Carpet night. Opening night keynote speakers Ryan O’Nan, TV writer/co-executive producer and actor on ABC's BIG SKY, and Eileen Grubba, award-winning actress, writer, and producer. Her TV credits include HBO’s Watchmen, This Is Us, and more.

Additional industry professionals include:

Chris Nolan , multiple Emmy Award-winning director, creative director, marketing strategist, branding story expert, and author

Chris Nolan, multiple Emmy Award-winning director, creative director, marketing strategist, branding story expert, and author

Voice-over actor Bob Bergen, known for being the modern voice of Porky Pig

Candi Milo, voice-over actress who is honored to take up the mantle from the legendary late June Foray, as the voice of Granny for all Warner Brothers Animation projects

Award-winning director, Alex Bram, who is on a mission to deliver maximum suspense to modern horror audiences

Actor-Director Pryde Piece who produced, directed, and wrote award-winning short films: Power of Love, Bitten by Love, Tina, and Wish Granted

Byron Fry, composer, arranger, orchestrator, producer, studio musician, and educator in the Los Angeles music industry will discuss how music arranging empowers your creative voice

Sunday’s DigiFest Awards Celebration brings out special guest Adrian Paul, known for his role in Highlander: The Series. DigiFest Temecula honors the festival winners with a Digi Award during the Awards Celebration event.

Festival Coordinator, Lynn Cohen, is excited about this year’s event and says, “We have a great lineup of diverse professionals from the film, television, and digital media industries: directors, actors, scriptwriters, musicians, and voiceover actors from favorite cartoons, as well as podcast personalities.”



Live entertainment throughout the three-day event. If you are interested in submitting an entry, the late entry deadline is March 6th, 2023. All judging is done by Industry Professionals who are successful in their careers. For more information, and where to submit your entry, visit: DigiFestTemecula.org

DigiFest Temecula has been a staple in the Temecula region for seven years. DigiFest Temecula was founded with passion by JDS Creative Academy Co-Founder and Executive Director, Diane Strand. JDS Creative Academy, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, providing a place to learn about industry advancements, how to pursue a career in the industry, and how to incorporate digital arts into the economic culture. JDS Creative Academy reinvented what the City of Temecula recognized as the International Temecula Film and Music Festival into what is now referred to as DigiFest Temecula, which is a vehicle for the community and region to come together and experience digital media in many creative and artistic forms. To learn more visit: jdscreativeacademy.org or call (951) 296-6715.

