

STMicroelectronics Recognized as Top 100 Global Innovator 2023

Geneva – February 16, 2023 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has been named a Top 100 Global Innovators™ 2023. The annual list from Clarivate™, a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, identifies organizations at the pinnacle of the global innovation landscape by measuring excellence focused on exceptional consistency and scale in innovativeness.

“Innovation is at the core of value creation and competitive advantage for our company. It enables us, together with customers and partners, to create unique technologies and products that provide solutions for a more sustainable future,” said Alessandro Cremonesi, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer, STMicroelectronics. “Being recognized as a winner of the Top 100 Global Innovator Award for the fifth time demonstrates the quality of our R&D, and the excellence of our teams and their creativity.”

In 2022 ST invested 13.5% of its revenues in R&D, has over 9,000 R&D employees, and engages in extensive collaboration with leading research labs and corporate partners throughout around the world. The Company’s Innovation Office focuses on connecting emerging market trends with internal technology expertise to identify opportunities, be stay ahead of the competition, and lead in new or existing technology domains.

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer, Clarivate, said, “At Clarivate, we aim to bring clarity to the complex. Our focus is to pore over what humanity knows today and to put forward the insight that explores all possible horizons; that enables transition and transformation. We acknowledge the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 – companies and organizations that know that innovative ideas and solutions to current challenges not only bring rewards to their businesses but foster genuine improvements in society.”

This year’s report marries insights from Clarivate on inventive activity and scientific discovery to better track the flow of modern innovation - to identify the 50 research organizations most often cited by the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023. These are global institutions whose intellect underpins the design of engineered solutions.

Methodology



The Top 100 Global Innovators uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power. To move from the individual idea strength to identify the organizations that create them more consistently and frequently, Clarivate sets two threshold criteria that potential candidates must meet and then adds a measure of their patented innovation output over the past five years.

For full information on the methodology used to identify the 2023 list, see here.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are more than 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

