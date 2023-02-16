FedEx Collaborates With the Blockchain Research Institute and INSEAD to Develop New Course Series on Web3 in Global Commerce

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedEx is excited to announce the launch of a new series of courses on Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce, developed in collaboration with the Blockchain Research Institute and INSEAD. The courses are now available on Coursera.

The four-course "Specialization" introduces learners to the world of Web3 and blockchain for global commerce, explaining what blockchain is, how it works, and why it is revolutionary. The courses also cover how blockchain is disrupting global supply chains, including how it will transform operations, logistics, procurement and purchasing, transportation, customs and border control, trade finance, insurance, manufacturing, and inventory management, making the entire network more adaptable and responsive to demand fluctuations and crisis.

"FedEx was excited to work with the Blockchain Research Institute and INSEAD to develop this series of courses on Web3 and blockchain in global commerce," said Rob Carter, EVP and CIO at FedEx Corporation. "We understand the importance of education in this area to help accelerate the adoption of blockchain and Web3-enabled technologies moving forward."

Dale Chrystie, Business Fellow and Blockchain Strategist at FedEx, explains, "At FedEx, we are at the unique intersection of the physical and digital worlds, and we believe Web3 and blockchain will completely transform global supply chains."

2023 is poised to be a breakout year for blockchain in the enterprise, and the demand for professionals with knowledge of blockchain and Web3 is increasing rapidly. According to a recent IDC report, the blockchain solutions market is currently estimated at $6.6 billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 48% over the 2019-2024 period.

"The amazing thing about blockchain is it offers something for everyone — in any field — because everyone is a part of global commerce," says Don Tapscott, co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute, and one of the instructors for the course series. "Maybe you're an entrepreneur looking for different ways to grow your business in the global economy, or you're from a farming community looking for ways to tap into global food markets, or you're a medical professional and you worry about the quality of drugs available to your patients. Maybe you're a conscientious consumer and you want to buy ethically sourced products, or you're a travel agent looking to keep track of bookings or set up digital passports for easier border crossings, or you're a citizen fed up with the lack of transparency and accountability of government leaders. We're all looking for ways to build trust and get at the truth."

By enrolling in our new course series, you can gain the knowledge and skills necessary to contribute to building Web3 for global commerce and be a part of this exciting new chapter in the history of the internet. Register today at https://www.coursera.org/specializations/web3-blockchain-global-commerce.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

About the Blockchain Research Institute

The Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) is an independent, global think tank founded by Don and Alex Tapscott and funded by an international membership of start-ups, corporations, and government agencies. Its multimillion-dollar research program consists of well over 100 projects on the strategic impact of digital assets, distributed applications, and blockchain technology on business and society. Its mission is to help prepare private- and public-sector leaders in their roles as catalysts of change, ushering in Web3 and the second era of the digital economy.

About INSEAD

As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. INSEAD's multi-campus format and unmatched diversity deliver a truly global educational experience. Its 165 renowned faculty members inspire students through degree and PhD programmes, while every year more than 11,000 executives participate in its Executive Education programmes, both on campus and online.

