Eyenuk Welcomes Paul Praino as Chief Commercial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenuk , a global artificial intelligence (AI) digital health company, and the leader in real-world applications for AI Eye Screening™ and AI Predictive Biomarkers™, announced the appointment of Paul Praino as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. Praino will oversee the continued development and execution of Eyenuk’s commercial strategy during a time of significant U.S. and international growth for the company.



“As more and more healthcare organizations are turning to Eyenuk to expand access to eyesight-saving technology, I am thrilled to welcome Paul as our new CCO to lead our expansion through our next stage of growth," said Kaushal Solanki, CEO and Founder of Eyenuk. “We are confident that his strategic approach and his experience hiring, developing, and motivating the commercial team will drive and accelerate our impact."

Praino most recently built and led the sales team for Alydia Health (acquired by Organon), bringing a disruptive technology, Jada, for postpartum hemorrhage to the women’s health community. At Alydia, Praino led the development of the commercial playbook for Jada and built the sales team that grew revenue 300 percent during the first two years of commercialization.

Before Alydia, Praino served as Global Vice President, Sales at Intersect ENT, where his accomplishments included delivering record revenue and growth for key products, and leading the commercial integration of Intersect ENT’s acquisition of Fiagon. Praino received his Master of Arts & Science in education from Mercy College and his Bachelor of Arts in education from Plattsburgh State University of New York.

Eyenuk recently closed a $26 million Series A funding round following a strong year of growth as more organizations implemented the company’s AI-powered disease screening platform. Eyenuk’s flagship EyeArt® AI eye screening system is the only autonomous AI solution to be both FDA-cleared in the U.S. for detection of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and CE-marked in the EU for detection of DR as well as age-related macular degeneration and glaucomatous optic nerve damage.

About Eyenuk, Inc.

Eyenuk, Inc. is a global artificial intelligence (AI) digital health company and the leader in real-world AI Eye Screening™ for autonomous disease detection and AI Predictive Biomarkers™ for risk assessment and disease surveillance. Eyenuk is on a mission to screen every eye in the world to ensure timely diagnosis of life- and vision-threatening diseases, including diabetic retinopathy (DR), glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), stroke risk, cardiovascular risk, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Eyenuk’s flagship product, the EyeArt AI system, provides fully autonomous screening for vision-threatening eye disease based on international clinical standards and immediate reporting in a single office visit during a patient’s regular exam. The EyeArt AI system has the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance and a Health Canada license for autonomous detection of DR including diabetic macular edema (DME), and CE marking as a class IIb medical device in the European Union under the Medical Devices Regulation 2017/745 (“MDR”) for the detection of DR (including DME), AMD, and glaucomatous optic nerve damage.

