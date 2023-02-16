First Tellurium Reports on Upcoming Conferences in Vancouver, Toronto and Zurich

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), reports that, due to increasing interest in the company as a result of the recent Metals Investor Forum and Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, First Tellurium has been invited to exhibit at four important additional conferences in 2023:



Canadian Stock Exchange’s PreDac Vancouver, February 23 at the Vancouver Club (Grand Ballroom), where First Tellurium will be a featured company; Metals Investor Forum in Toronto, March 3 and 4, Delta Hotel; Swiss Mining Institute’s 2023 Virtual Investment Conference May 24-26; Swiss Mining Institute Investment Conference November 29 ad 30, The Dolder Grand, Zürich.

The Company is considering exhibiting at other conferences for 2023, as well.

“We’ve been very pleased with the increasing level of interest in First Tellurium’s investment opportunities,” said President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. “Both retail and institutional investors are beginning to understand the key role tellurium will play in the shift to green energy, as well as tellurium’s projected increasing demand.”

First Tellurium has reported recently on new developments in tellurium’s expanding use in thin-film, cadmium-telluride (CdTe) solar panels, with demand for American-made CdTe solar outpacing supply, well as safer, quicker-charging, high energy capacity Lithium-Ion batteries for EV’s and smaller electronics.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado and polymetallic Deer Horn Project in British Columbia anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol “FTEL” and on the OTC under the symbol “FSTTF”. Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found on www.firsttellurium.com.





