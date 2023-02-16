Decklar Resources Inc. Updates Crude Oil Delivery Operations at the Oza Oil Field

Decklar and its co-venturer Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited (“Millenium”) have received another payment for the sale of crude oil from the Oza Oil Field under the contract with the Edo Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Limited (“ERPC”) in Edo State, Nigeria.



CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) and its co-venturer Millenium are pleased to provide updates regarding crude oil delivery operations at the Oza Oil Field in Nigeria.

Receipt of Funds for Oil Sales

Decklar and Millenium have received payment on the invoice for delivery of the first 5,000 bbls and invoiced for the second 5,000 bbls as part of the 30,000 bbl sale agreement with ERPC. Ongoing production and delivery of crude oil it is expected to continue to result in regular billing and receipts for crude oil sales as each 5,000 bbl batch is delivered.

Continued Trucking of Crude Oil to Edo Refinery

Trucking of oil from the Oza Field has continued steadily to the ERPC facility in Edo State, Nigeria. An additional volume of approximately 3,000 bbls has been delivered since the completion of the first 10,000 bbls previously delivered and invoiced under the current 30,000 bbls agreement. Permits for ten additional trucks have been obtained, resulting in a total available fleet of 20 trucks. Once the additional trucks are contracted and in operation consistent deliveries totaling approximately 5,000 bbls per week are expected.

Anticipated Agreement with ERPC for Additional 150,000 bbls

Decklar and Millenium are at an advanced stage of executing a new 150,000 bbls crude oil sale and purchase agreement with ERPC, which is expected to include terms for invoicing and payment after the delivery of each cargo of 10,000 bbls of crude oil.

Sanmi Famuyide, CEO of Decklar Resources, said, “We are very pleased that payments for the sale of crude oil from the Oza field continue to be received. Deliveries to ERPC in Edo State are ongoing on a consistent basis, and the anticipated doubling of the contracted truck fleet is expected to enable the Company and our co-venturer Millenium to increase the volume and consistency of deliveries of oil to market. The additional trucking capacity is also expected to create opportunities for additional delivery of crude oil to other potential customers in the near term.”

