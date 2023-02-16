Epazz Was Issued a Utility Patent for Its AI Predictive Smart Charging Pad for ZenaDrone 1000

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that it was issued a utility patent on its AI predictive Smart Charging Pad.



The ZenaDrone Smart Charging Pad allows ZenaDrone 1000 to land on the charger for automatic charging. Unlike other drones, which required a user to manually remove the batteries for recharging, Epazz’s Smart Charging Pad allows ZenaDrone to be used in remote areas and operate autonomously. The Smart Charging Pad has built-in computer vision to understand the environment around it and to select the best option for receiving energy. The Smart Charging Pad has options for solar panels or wind power. The self-charging feature is critical for a drone to be fully autonomous.

ZenaDrone 1000 is being marketed to governments, oil and gas companies and agricultural companies where the power grids are limited. The fact that the charging pad uses solar panels or wind power to recharge will allow governments and companies to use ZenaDrone 1000 in remote areas. This recharging capability opens opportunities for managing power lines and wildfires and even performing search and rescue. The patent covers Epazz’s unique way to recharge the drone and its precise landing ability. The patent will officially be issued on March 7, 2023. Then the company will file for international patent protection.

This is the second patent that was issued to Epazz for ZenaDrone technology. The company has filed two other patents that are being reviewed.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “We are building a portfolio of Drone patents which not only protect our technology, but creates added value which may gain the interest of larger parties in the future.”

ZenaDrone Inc. is a provider of a multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with machine-learning systems, multispectral sensors and AI technology. ZenaDrone uses the data captured from its cameras to create a 3D interactive environment.

The ZenaDrone 1000 has successfully garnered positive reviews in several industries, especially in the agricultural, oil and gas, wildfire and civil engineering industries. This year, ZenaDrone aims to enhance the AI capabilities of the ZenaDrone 1000 to include autonomous navigation of unmapped terrains, deep learning algorithms for various actions and dual-use features to accommodate commercial and military drone utilization.

The ZenaDrone team will use predictive AI analytics — or predictive modeling — a type of analysis that employs methods and resources to create predictive models and make forecasts of future outcomes based on acquired data. Techniques utilized in predictive analytics include machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics and data mining. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology.

Epazz Holdings will prioritize developing the ZenaDrone 1000 by upgrading its AI technology to boost its global reach across industries.

About ZenaDrone Inc. ( https://www.zenadrone.com/ )

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology that incorporates machine learning software and artificial intelligence (AI). It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ ( room-scheduling software ) and Provitrac™ ( an applicant-tracking system ).

SAFE HARBOR

This is the Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking statements such as “may,” “expect, “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate, “believe” and “continue” (or the negatives thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact