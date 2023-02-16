Lynx Air’s inaugural flight to Los Angeles takes off from Calgary

English French

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air’s (Lynx) inaugural flight to Los Angeles from Calgary International Airport (YYC) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) takes off today. Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline will operate three flights per week between Calgary and Los Angeles, flying brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.

To celebrate Lynx’s inaugural Los Angeles flight, the airline is offering a chance to win a vacation package for two, including flights to Los Angeles, four nights’ accommodation at Hotel Erwin in Venice Beach and a Los Angeles Explorer’s pass from GoCity. Lynx is also offering a limited-time seat sale, giving up to 50 % off base fares for all flights between Canada and the United States using the promo code: FLYUSA. The sale starts on February 16 and ends at 11:59 PM PST on February 18, 2023*. Fares start from as low as $109* one way, inclusive of taxes and fees. For sale and contest details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynxUSA.com .





"We are excited to launch our first Los Angeles flight just in time for the Family Day weekend. We know that Canadians love to travel south in search of warmer weather at this time of the year and Los Angeles is a very popular sun destination. We are thrilled to be offering an affordable option for Canadians to visit the City of Angels,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “Whether you are travelling to do some star-spotting in Hollywood, or to soak up the sun on one of the iconic Southern California beaches, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“With Los Angeles being one of the most in-demand U.S. destinations, we are incredibly supportive of the increase in travel options between LAX and YYC,” says Bob Sartor, President and CEO at The Calgary Airport Authority. “Lynx’s expansion into the U.S. at their low cost model gives more individuals the ability to travel to our region and experience everything we have to offer.”

“Congratulations to Lynx for reaching this landmark moment in their ongoing expansion into the U.S. market. This increased access will create more opportunities for high-value travellers to explore Alberta’s many iconic destinations and one-of-a-kind experiences,” said David Goldstein, CEO of Travel Alberta.

"We are thrilled to have Lynx Air offer this affordable new direct service from YYC to LAX, making Los Angeles an accessible destination for all travelers," shared Kathy Smits, Senior Vice President of Global Tourism Development at Los Angeles Tourism. "The Canada market has always been incredibly important to LA, and we can't wait to welcome visitors from Calgary to the City of Angels."

Lynx embarked on its U.S. expansion in late January and has already added Toronto – Orlando and Calgary - Phoenix to its network since. Its inaugural flight from Calgary to Las Vegas will take off on February 24. At that point, Lynx will be operating over 5,000 seats to and from the U.S., giving Canadians an affordable option to visit some of the most popular sun destinations south of the border.

Lynx’s US schedule:

Flight No. Effective Date Frequency Departure

Station Arrival

Station Y9 605 27-JAN-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN YYZ MCO Y9 705 27-JAN-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN MCO YYZ Y9 617 07-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT YYC PHX Y9 712 07-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT PHX YYC Y9 615 16-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT YYC LAX Y9 702 16-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT LAX YYC Y9 601 24-FEB-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN YYC LAS Y9 702 24-FEB-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN LAS YYC

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; restrictions apply.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

