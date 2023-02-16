Lynx Air’s inaugural flight takes off from Los Angeles to Calgary

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air’s (Lynx) inaugural flight to Calgary International Airport (YYC) from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) takes off today. Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline will operate three flights per week between Calgary and Los Angeles, flying brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.



To celebrate Lynx’s inaugural Los Angeles to Calgary service, Lynx is offering a limited-time seat sale, giving up to 50 % off base fares for all flights between Canada and the United States using the promo code: FLYUSA. The sale starts on February 16 and ends at 11:59 PM PST on February 18, 2023*. For sale details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

"Lynx Air took to the Canadian skies for the first time just over ten months ago, and we are excited to expand across the border to Los Angeles. Canadians love to travel south in search of warmer weather at this time of the year, and Los Angeles is a very popular sun destination!” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “We are thrilled to offer a convenient and ultra-affordable option to travel between Los Angeles and Calgary. Whether you are flying to ski the beautiful Rockies or to visit your loved ones, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”





“Congratulations to Lynx for reaching this landmark moment in their ongoing expansion into the U.S. market. This increased access will create more opportunities for high-value travellers to explore Alberta’s many iconic destinations and one-of-a-kind experiences,” said David Goldstein, CEO of Travel Alberta.



“We are excited to welcome our newest airline partner Lynx Air to the fleet of airlines offering gold star service at LAX,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. “The service between LAX and Calgary gives our passengers an economical option to travel internationally, connecting our great cities with convenient nonstop service.”

"We are thrilled to have Lynx Air offer this affordable new direct service from YYC to LAX, making Los Angeles an accessible destination for all travelers," shared Kathy Smits, Senior Vice President of Global Tourism Development at Los Angeles Tourism. "The Canada market has always been incredibly important to LA, and we can't wait to welcome visitors from Calgary to the City of Angels."

Lynx embarked on its US expansion in late January and has already added Toronto – Orlando and Calgary - Phoenix to its network. Its inaugural flight from Calgary to Las Vegas will take off on February 24. At that point, Lynx will be operating over 5,000 seats to and from the US, giving Canadians an affordable option to visit some of the most popular sun destinations south of the border.

Lynx’s US schedule:

Flight No. Effective Date Frequency Departure

Station Arrival

Station Y9 605 27-JAN-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN YYZ MCO Y9 705 27-JAN-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN MCO YYZ Y9 617 07-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT YYC PHX Y9 712 07-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT PHX YYC Y9 615 16-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT YYC LAX Y9 702 16-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT LAX YYC Y9 601 24-FEB-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN YYC LAS Y9 702 24-FEB-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN LAS YYC

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; restrictions apply.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

