Ocean Biomedical to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

Providence, RI and New York, NY, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Biomedical (“the Company”), (NASDAQ: OCEA) a next-generation biopharma company, today announced it will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to ring the Opening Bell on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET. Leading the iconic ceremony will be Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Ocean Biomedical co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. The company’s common stock and warrants are listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “OCEA” and “OCEAW,” respectively.

Leadership Commentary

“Today is a landmark moment in the young life of Ocean Biomedical,” said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Ocean Biomedical co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Our listing on the Nasdaq will propel us forward to finance our future of better medicines to meet unmet medical needs not only in the US, but globally. My fellow co-founders and I created the Company with a single aim: to offer the world recourse against deadly diseases, including Malaria, numerous cancers and pulmonary fibrosis. Together, our leading researchers and institutional partners are primed to turn that vision into reality.”

“Ocean Biomedical offers a brighter view of medicine’s future,” said Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and CEO of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Ocean Biomedical Board Member. “Our newly earned status as a publicly traded company serves to legitimize that vision. I’m looking forward to celebrating on the trading floor our work thus far and all that is to come.”

Ocean Is Addressing Areas of Great Unmet Need

Built on an innovative business model, Ocean Biomedical bridges the ‘bench-to-bedside’ gap by accelerating the commercialization of innovative assets from research universities and medical centers. That involves elevating the efforts of scientists at these institutions to ensure their discoveries advance through discovery to clinical trials, eventually reaching the hands of doctors and patients who need them. Ocean Biomedical’s core portfolio, built from relationships with these leading institutions, is currently focused in three critical areas: oncology, pulmonary fibrosis, and infectious disease. Each include new target discoveries that will enable first-in-class drug and vaccine candidates, developed through past and ongoing grants totaling $123.9 million. All three represent large markets with tremendous unmet medical needs.

About Ocean Biomedical

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. is a Providence, Rhode Island-based biopharma company with an innovative business model that accelerates the development and commercialization of scientifically compelling assets from research universities and medical centers. Ocean Biomedical deploys the funding and expertise to move new therapeutic candidates efficiently from the laboratory to the clinic, to the world. Ocean Biomedical is currently developing five promising discoveries that have the potential to achieve life-changing outcomes in lung cancer, brain cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, and the prevention and treatment of malaria. The Ocean Biomedical team is working on solving some of the world’s toughest problems, for the people who need it most.

To learn more, visit www.oceanbiomedical.com

