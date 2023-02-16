The global infection control market is projected to reach USD 58.3 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 50.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.1%

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infection Control Market by Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04230312/?utm_source=GNW





The endoscope reprocessing product is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on product and service, the market is further classified into sterilization products & services, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, endoscope reprocessing products, and other infection control products.The endoscope reprocessing product segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



The endoscope reprocessing market is witnessing growth due to the growing importance of diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy procedures, the rising incidence of target diseases, the growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in endoscopic procedures.



The contract sterilization services accounted for the second largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on sterilization products and services, the infection control market is segmented into sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, and consumables and accessories.In 2021, the contract sterilization services accounted for the second largest share of the sterilization products and services market.



The large share of the segment is attributed to the stringent sterilization regulations, high costs involved in in-house sterilization, and cost-containment issues compelling OEMs to reduce in-house work and outsource their sterilization requirements to third-party service providers.



The disinfectants is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on cleaning and disinfection products, the infection control market is segmented into lubricants & cleaning solutions, disinfectants, cleaning & disinfection equipment, and disinfection & cleaning accessories.The disinfectants segment is expecte to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to growing demand of disinfectants in various end-user segments, their increased usage to disinfect surfaces, patient rooms, operation theaters, hospital premises, and medical equipment in order to reduce the incidence of nosocomial infections, and rise in demand in the food industry, owing to the high risks associated with food-borne pathogens.



The endoscope reprocessing consumables holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on endoscope reprocessing products, the infection control market is segmented into endoscope reprocessing equipment, endoscope reprocessing consumables, and other endoscope reprocessing products.The endoscope reprocessing consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the surge in endoscopy procedures, increasing awareness on pre-cleaning methods, and rising concerns about HAIs among clinicians.



The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and clinics, medical device companies, life sciences industry, food industry, and other end users (cosmetic industry, dietary supplement manufacturers, the veterinary industry, and other healthcare providers such as long-term care facilities and diagnostic & imaging centers).In 2021, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market.



This can be attributed to the rise in number of surgical procedures performed and the implementation of various government initiatives to ensure a high degree of infection prevention.



Europe accounted for the second largest share of the infection control market in 2021

In 2021, Europe accounted for the second largest share of the infection control market.The region’s large share can be attributed to the growing number of surgeries performed annually, primarily due to the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and CVD.



Furthermore, the greater uptake of technologically advanced products in this region supports the growth of this market.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%



Key players in the Infection Control market

The key players operating in the infection control market include Pal International (UK), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Sotera Health Company (US), MMM Group (Germany), Matachana Group (Spain), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Metrex Research LLC (US), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Melag Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), The Miele Group (Germany), Systec GmbH (Germany), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab, Inc. (US),3M Company (US), MEDALKAN (Greece), Dr. Schumacher GmbH (Germany), Contec,Inc. (US), Continental Equipment Company (US), Steris Plc (US), Acto GmbH (Germany), C.B.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipment (Italy), Spire Integrated Solutions (US), Consolidated Sterilizer Systems (US), Ultrawave (UK), and ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada).



