Exosomes Global Market Report 2023: Technological Advancements In Exosomes Isolation And Analytical Procedures Boosts Sector

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exosomes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Kits & Reagents, Services), By Application (Cancer, CVD), By Workflow (Isolation Methods, Downstream Analysis), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global exosomes market size is projected to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.75% over the forecast period. The major factors driving the market include technological advancements in exosome isolation and analytical procedures, growth in government and non-government initiatives for exosome research, and the increasing prevalence of cancer.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020 there were about 10 million deaths due to cancer, making it one of the foremost causes of death worldwide. The industry is anticipated to witness rapid growth, owing to the factors, such as the growing need for the identification of cancer biomarkers, detection of infectious agents, and discovery of treatment options for neurodegenerative & Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs).



Exosomes released by cells into body fluids display different RNA, protein, and lipid contents in patients with various disease conditions as compared to healthy individuals. Hence, exosomes can be used for the development of diagnostic procedures using biomarker identification. The rising demand for fast, accurate, and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, thus, represents a promising opportunity for the growth of exosome applications.

Despite the adverse impact in 2020, the pandemic has opened up several new prospects for the development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments with the use of exosomes, which, in turn, is expected to boost industry growth over the coming years. For instance, in March 2021, Cell Guidance Systems, a U.S.-based biotechnology research organization, announced plans for the development of exosome therapeutics for treating COVID-19 disease. Moreover, growth in government and non-government initiatives for exosome research is likely to drive the growth during the study period. For instance, in Jan 2023, Mantra Bio raised funding of USD 9 million to advance the development of its lead-targeted exosome therapeutics program.



Similarly, in February 2021, Evox Therapeutics raised a funding of USD 95.18 million to advance the exosome therapeutics and expand the company's leading exome platform DeliverEX globally. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the approval and commercialization of exosome products may hamper the growth of the industry over the forecast period. In addition, technical difficulties associated with the implementation of exosomes in various applications may hamper the growth during the study period. Some of the major challenges include the lack of efficient transfection strategies and the need for optimization of purification methods. Such, challenges are anticipated to impede the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Technological Advancements In Exosomes Isolation And Analytical Procedures

Advanced Applications Of Exosomes

Growth In Government And Non-Government Initiatives For Exosome Research

Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulations Pertaining To Approval

Challenges Associated With Implementation Of Exosome-Based Therapies





Exosomes Market Report Highlights

The kits & reagents segment held the largest revenue share in 2022. Isolation of extracellular vesicles can be difficult, non-specific, and a tedious process. Hence, key players are launching innovative kits and reagents to broaden the applications of exosomes, which is fueling the segment growth

By workflow, the downstream analysis segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. Major players are offering various technologically advanced products for increasing the utility of downstream analyses, which can positively affect the segment growth

The cancer application segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the broad range of applications of exosomes in cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies end-use led industry in 2022 due to a rise in the R&D activities

North America was the dominant region in 2022 due to the presence of key players, rising government funding for the detection of new biomarkers, and high incidence of chronic conditions

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Chapter 4 Product Business Analysis



Chapter 5 Workflow Business Analysis



Chapter 6 Application Business Analysis

6.1 Exosomes Market-Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Cancer

6.3 Nurodegenrative Diseases

6.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

6.5 Infectious Diseases

6.6 Others



Chapter 7 End-Use Business Analysis

7.1 Exosomes Market-End-Use Movement Analysis

7.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.3 Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

7.4 Academic & Research Institutes



Chapter 8 Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Danaher Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Lonza

Miltenyi Biotec

Bio-Techne Corporation

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Abcam Plc

Roosterbio, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3yfsb-market?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.