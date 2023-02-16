Athletic Tape Market Size & Revenue by 2029 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Pune, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athletic Tape market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Athletic Tape market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value.

Athletic taping is the process of applying tape directly to the skin in order to maintain a stable position of bones and muscles during athletic activity. It is a procedure that uses tape, attached to the skin, to physically keep in place muscles or bones at a certain position. This reduces pain and aids recovery. Taping is usually used to help recover from overuse and other injuries. The general goals of athletic taping are to restrict the motion of an injured joint, compress soft tissues to reduce swelling, support anatomical structures involved in the injury, serve as a splint or secure a splint, secure dressing or bandages, protect the injured joint from re-injury, and protect the injured part while the injured part is in the healing process.



Athletic Tape market size was valued at USD 524.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 929.9 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.5% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 50 percent.



Key players in the global market include: -

Kinesio Taping

3M

SpiderTech

KT TAPE

Johnson & Johnson

RockTape

Jaybird & Mais

Mueller

StrengthTape

Atex Medical

Towatek Korea

K-active

Healixon

LP Support

TERA Medical

Kindmax

DL Medical&Health

Socko

Medsport

Global Athletic Tape key players include 3M, Kinesio Taping, SpiderTech, Johnson & Johnson, KT TAPE, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%.



Segmentation by Types: -

Roll Tape

Pre-cut Bandage

Segmentation by Applications: -

Pharmacy and Drugstore

Online Shop

Sports Franchised Store

Hospital, Physiotherapy and Chiropractic

In terms of product, Roll Tape is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Sports Franchised Store, followed by Pharmacy and Drugstore, Hospital, Physiotherapy and Chiropractic, Online Shop, etc.



COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Athletic Tape market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

