Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Competitive Landscape Report 2023 Featuring ACI, Affirm, Afterpay, Apple, Curve, Klarna, Openpay, PayPal, Revolut, Sezzle, Splitit, Zebit, Zip

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Market 2023: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies using growth and innovation. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL), also referred to as point of sale (PoS) installment loans, is a short-term financing option that enables consumers to spread out payments for purchases over a period of time.

The increase in eCommerce activity during the COVID-19 pandemic brought along with it a strong interest in alternative spending options. BNPL, a subsegment of the digital payments sector, affords consumers the flexibility to shop and pay in interest-free installments at certain stores. The option has been of more interest to people in the 18-44 age group.

In recent months, the BNPL industry has shown signs of slowing and is attracting more scrutiny from regulators because of its position as an alternative to the highly regulated credit card industry. Rising inflation and slowed economic growth have decreased consumers' purchasing power and, consequently, BNPL company margins, causing investor appetite to decrease in 2022.

Companies to Action

ACI Worldwide

Affirm

Afterpay (acquired by Block)

Apple

Banco Santander

Blender Financial

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Curve

Klarna

Mastercard

Openpay

PayPal

Revolut

Sezzle

Splitit

Temenos

Visa

Zebit

Zip

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1yrydk-buy-now?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.