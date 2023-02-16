New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sealants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Sealants Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sealants estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Silicone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyurethane segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Sealants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 251 Featured)

- Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA

- H.B. Fuller Company

- ITW Polymers Sealants

- 3M

- Sika AG

- Wacker Chemie AG

- Dow Chemicals

- Carlisle Companies Inc.

- BASF SE

- Avery Dennison Corporation

- Illinois Tool Works Inc.

- RPM International Inc.

- Solvay

- Bostik

- Mapei

- Alfa International

- Benson Polymers

- Franklin International

- Paramelt B.V

- Yokohama Industries





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation

Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global

Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or

Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling

Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in

Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Pandemic Hindered Global Sealants Market Growth in 2020 but

Vendors Now See New Growth Opportunities Emerging

Sustainability Now One of the Top Priorities for Adhesive &

Sealants Producers

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 5: Sealants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Balancing Demand-Supply Equation

Surgical Sealants Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 6: Medical Adhesives - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

252 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Prelude to Sealants Industry

Despite COVID-19 Crisis Curtailing Growth in the Short-Term,

Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic for the World Sealants

Industry

Analysis by Segment Type

EXHIBIT 7: World Sealants Market by Type (2023 & 2030):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone,

Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide, and Other Types

Rising Demand from End-Use Industries Primes Sealants Market

for Lucrative Growth

EXHIBIT 8: World Sealants Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare, and Other

End-Uses

Developed Regions Key Sales Generators, Developing Regions to

Drive Future Growth

Outsourced Manufacturing Boosts Demand for Sealants in

Developing Countries

EXHIBIT 9: World Sealants Market by Region (2023 & 2030):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 10: World Sealants Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: USA, Canada, Europe, China,

Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Japan and Africa

Sealants - A Brief Product Overview

Classification based on Chemical Constitution

Other Sealant Types

Select End-Use Applications of Sealants

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Building & Construction Sealant Market to Drive Long Term Growth

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction

Industry

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term

EXHIBIT 11: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 12: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$

Billion) in 2019

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens

Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 13: Global Infrastructure Spending (in US$ Trillion) by

Region/Country Over the Period 2010-2030

EXHIBIT 14: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (in US$

Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2013-2030

Focus on Green Construction Techniques to Boost Market Demand

Trend Towards Green Construction Fuels Emergence of Sustainable

Sealant Solutions

Anticipated Strong Construction Activity in Developing

Countries to Spur Growth for Polyurethane Sealants

Bituminous Sealants and Caulks: A Popular Choice in

Infrastructure Renovation

Sealants find Growing Application for Structural Glazing

Adhesive and Sealants Aid EU Construction Sector to Lower

Carbon Footprint

Recovery of Automotive Industry Activates Fresh Growth

Opportunities for Sealants Market

Comparison of Various Automotive Sealant Solutions

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

EXHIBIT 15: Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for

the Years 2011 - 2021

Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive

Growing Focus on Light Weight Models Drive Strong Business Case

for Sealants

EXHIBIT 16: Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2022E

EXHIBIT 17: Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight

of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,

2016, 2019 and 2023E

Sealants Gaining Increased Acceptance in Medical Applications

Surgical Sealants Market

Select Sealant Materials & their Applications in Surgical

Applications

Hemostats Tissue Sealants Set For Impressive Growth

EXHIBIT 18: Potential Market for Surgical Adhesives and

Sealants (2023E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Surgical Procedure Volume by Type

Dental Sealants Market Increasing with Dental Health Awareness

Use of Non-aerosolizing Procedures for Caries Prevention

Recommended amid the Pandemic

Aerospace - A Potential Market for Sealants

EXHIBIT 19: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by

Geographic Region for the Years 2019 & 2039

Expanding Alternative Energy Market Bodes Well for Sealants Demand

EXHIBIT 20: Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

Novel Sealant Solutions Need of the Hour in Flexible Packaging

Industry

Industrial Sealants Beneficial for Various Industrial Applications

Silicone Sealants - The Major Sealant Technology

Need for Innovative Products and Growth of Construction

Industry Bode Well for Silicon Sealants Market

Recent Sealant Developments: A Review

Hybrid Sealants Gain Prominence

Select Product Innovations: Spearheading Growth

Eco-Friendly Sealants Rise in Popularity

Low VOC Sealants Gain High Acceptance

Key Challenges

Raw Material Availability and Pricing - Crucial for Sealant

Manufacturing

Environmental Concerns

Sealant?s Inability to Contain Extreme Temperatures

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to VOC Emissions

Regulatory Concerns for Medical Sealants



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Sealants Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Sealants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Latex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Latex by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Latex by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polysulfide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Polysulfide by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Polysulfide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Sealants Market - A Review

EXHIBIT 21: Average Cost Structure for Sealants (2022E):

Percentage Breakdown of Cost of Production by Cost Item

COVID-19-led Construction Slowdown Temporarily Restrains

Sealants Market

EXHIBIT 22: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market

over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector

EXHIBIT 23: US Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Jan 2012 -

Jan 2022

Turnaround in Construction Sector Bodes Well for the Silicone

Sealant Market

Housing Projects Scenario

EXHIBIT 24: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

EXHIBIT 25: NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: April 2011 -

April 2022

EXHIBIT 26: New Privately-Owned Housing Units (in ?000)

Authorized in Permit-Issuing Places, and Completed (June 2020

to March 2022)

Long Term Growth in Automobile Production to Drive Demand for

Sealants

Growth in Medical Devices Manufacturing Sector to Support Long-

term Growth Post COVID-19 Impact

Rise in Elderly Population Indicate More Room for Growth

EXHIBIT 27: US Elderly Population: Expected Growth Rates Over

the Years 2005-2025

Growth in Cosmetic Surgeries to Drive Opportunities

EXHIBIT 28: Top Cosmetic Surgical Procedures in the US: 2019

Market Participants Focus on Superior Grade Surgical Sealants

EXHIBIT 29: Market Share of Leading Players in US Surgical

Sealants Market: 2021

Market Analytics

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Sealants by Type - Silicone,

Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Canada for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Sealants Consumption to Increase Rapidly

Automotive & Construction Sectors to Drive Sealants Market Post

COVID-19 Recovery

Market Analytics

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Automotive Sealants to Grow in Demand Post COVID-19

Sealant Manufacturers - In Line with Environmental Regulations

Surgical Sealants Market - Brief Overview

Market Analytics

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Sealants by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,

Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Sealants by Type - Silicone,

Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________