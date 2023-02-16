New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sealants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Sealants Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sealants estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Silicone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyurethane segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Sealants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 251 Featured)
- Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA
- H.B. Fuller Company
- ITW Polymers Sealants
- 3M
- Sika AG
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Dow Chemicals
- Carlisle Companies Inc.
- BASF SE
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- RPM International Inc.
- Solvay
- Bostik
- Mapei
- Alfa International
- Benson Polymers
- Franklin International
- Paramelt B.V
- Yokohama Industries
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation
Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global
Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
Pandemic Hindered Global Sealants Market Growth in 2020 but
Vendors Now See New Growth Opportunities Emerging
Sustainability Now One of the Top Priorities for Adhesive &
Sealants Producers
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 5: Sealants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Balancing Demand-Supply Equation
Surgical Sealants Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 6: Medical Adhesives - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
252 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
A Prelude to Sealants Industry
Despite COVID-19 Crisis Curtailing Growth in the Short-Term,
Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic for the World Sealants
Industry
Analysis by Segment Type
EXHIBIT 7: World Sealants Market by Type (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone,
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide, and Other Types
Rising Demand from End-Use Industries Primes Sealants Market
for Lucrative Growth
EXHIBIT 8: World Sealants Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &
Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare, and Other
End-Uses
Developed Regions Key Sales Generators, Developing Regions to
Drive Future Growth
Outsourced Manufacturing Boosts Demand for Sealants in
Developing Countries
EXHIBIT 9: World Sealants Market by Region (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 10: World Sealants Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: USA, Canada, Europe, China,
Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Japan and Africa
Sealants - A Brief Product Overview
Classification based on Chemical Constitution
Other Sealant Types
Select End-Use Applications of Sealants
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Building & Construction Sealant Market to Drive Long Term Growth
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction
Industry
Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term
EXHIBIT 11: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 12: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$
Billion) in 2019
Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens
Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 13: Global Infrastructure Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Region/Country Over the Period 2010-2030
EXHIBIT 14: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (in US$
Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2013-2030
Focus on Green Construction Techniques to Boost Market Demand
Trend Towards Green Construction Fuels Emergence of Sustainable
Sealant Solutions
Anticipated Strong Construction Activity in Developing
Countries to Spur Growth for Polyurethane Sealants
Bituminous Sealants and Caulks: A Popular Choice in
Infrastructure Renovation
Sealants find Growing Application for Structural Glazing
Adhesive and Sealants Aid EU Construction Sector to Lower
Carbon Footprint
Recovery of Automotive Industry Activates Fresh Growth
Opportunities for Sealants Market
Comparison of Various Automotive Sealant Solutions
Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020
EXHIBIT 15: Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for
the Years 2011 - 2021
Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive
Growing Focus on Light Weight Models Drive Strong Business Case
for Sealants
EXHIBIT 16: Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2022E
EXHIBIT 17: Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight
of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,
2016, 2019 and 2023E
Sealants Gaining Increased Acceptance in Medical Applications
Surgical Sealants Market
Select Sealant Materials & their Applications in Surgical
Applications
Hemostats Tissue Sealants Set For Impressive Growth
EXHIBIT 18: Potential Market for Surgical Adhesives and
Sealants (2023E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Surgical Procedure Volume by Type
Dental Sealants Market Increasing with Dental Health Awareness
Use of Non-aerosolizing Procedures for Caries Prevention
Recommended amid the Pandemic
Aerospace - A Potential Market for Sealants
EXHIBIT 19: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by
Geographic Region for the Years 2019 & 2039
Expanding Alternative Energy Market Bodes Well for Sealants Demand
EXHIBIT 20: Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050
Novel Sealant Solutions Need of the Hour in Flexible Packaging
Industry
Industrial Sealants Beneficial for Various Industrial Applications
Silicone Sealants - The Major Sealant Technology
Need for Innovative Products and Growth of Construction
Industry Bode Well for Silicon Sealants Market
Recent Sealant Developments: A Review
Hybrid Sealants Gain Prominence
Select Product Innovations: Spearheading Growth
Eco-Friendly Sealants Rise in Popularity
Low VOC Sealants Gain High Acceptance
Key Challenges
Raw Material Availability and Pricing - Crucial for Sealant
Manufacturing
Environmental Concerns
Sealant?s Inability to Contain Extreme Temperatures
Stringent Regulations Pertaining to VOC Emissions
Regulatory Concerns for Medical Sealants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Sealants Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Sealants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Latex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Latex by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Latex by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polysulfide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Polysulfide by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Polysulfide by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Sealants Market - A Review
EXHIBIT 21: Average Cost Structure for Sealants (2022E):
Percentage Breakdown of Cost of Production by Cost Item
COVID-19-led Construction Slowdown Temporarily Restrains
Sealants Market
EXHIBIT 22: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market
over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector
EXHIBIT 23: US Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Jan 2012 -
Jan 2022
Turnaround in Construction Sector Bodes Well for the Silicone
Sealant Market
Housing Projects Scenario
EXHIBIT 24: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
EXHIBIT 25: NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: April 2011 -
April 2022
EXHIBIT 26: New Privately-Owned Housing Units (in ?000)
Authorized in Permit-Issuing Places, and Completed (June 2020
to March 2022)
Long Term Growth in Automobile Production to Drive Demand for
Sealants
Growth in Medical Devices Manufacturing Sector to Support Long-
term Growth Post COVID-19 Impact
Rise in Elderly Population Indicate More Room for Growth
EXHIBIT 27: US Elderly Population: Expected Growth Rates Over
the Years 2005-2025
Growth in Cosmetic Surgeries to Drive Opportunities
EXHIBIT 28: Top Cosmetic Surgical Procedures in the US: 2019
Market Participants Focus on Superior Grade Surgical Sealants
EXHIBIT 29: Market Share of Leading Players in US Surgical
Sealants Market: 2021
Market Analytics
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,
Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Sealants by Type - Silicone,
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,
Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,
Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -
Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &
Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Canada for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,
Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Sealants by Type -
Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,
Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,
Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -
Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &
Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,
Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Sealants by Type -
Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,
Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,
Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -
Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &
Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Sealants Consumption to Increase Rapidly
Automotive & Construction Sectors to Drive Sealants Market Post
COVID-19 Recovery
Market Analytics
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,
Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Sealants by Type -
Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,
Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,
Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -
Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &
Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Sealants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Automotive Sealants to Grow in Demand Post COVID-19
Sealant Manufacturers - In Line with Environmental Regulations
Surgical Sealants Market - Brief Overview
Market Analytics
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Sealants by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,
Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Sealants by Type -
Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,
Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,
Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -
Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &
Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,
Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Sealants by Type -
Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,
Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,
Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -
Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &
Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,
Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Sealants by Type -
Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,
Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,
Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -
Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &
Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,
Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Sealants by Type -
Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,
Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,
Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -
Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &
Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sealants by Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex,
Polysulfide and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Sealants by Type - Silicone,
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Sealants Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sealants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW