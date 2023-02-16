European SD-WAN Voice of Customer Research Insights Report 2023: European Businesses Embrace SD-WAN Adoption to Advance Digital Transformation Initiatives

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European SD-WAN Voice of Customer Research Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides a detailed analysis of the 2021 European SD-WAN survey conducted among different business sizes on their preferences for SD-WAN.

The survey respondents involved the C-suite and IT/Network decision-makers from various enterprises, including small businesses (250 to 499 employees), mid-size businesses (500 to 999 employees), large businesses (1,000 to 4,999 employees), and very large businesses (5,000 and more employees) across verticals such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Technology, and Manufacturing.

The survey evaluates SD-WAN deployment trends among businesses, benefits achieved from SD-WAN deployment, trends in replacing existing networking equipment with SD-WAN CPE, selection parameters for an SD-WAN solution, and preferences in buying and managing an SD-WAN solution.



Respondents from all sizes of businesses in Europe indicated that they are accelerating the deployment of SD-WAN solutions across branch locations as part of their digital transformation initiatives. With the benefits of their first SD-WAN deployment, businesses plan to aggressively deploy their second SD-WAN solution in the next two years.



The 2021 SD-WAN survey validates SD-WAN adoption trends across various business sizes and how IT decision-makers in Europe value optimizing IT resources, increased operational efficiency, optimization of IT personnel, better support for remote working, and higher business productivity through SD-WAN deployment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Findings

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

3. Digital Transformation Drivers and Top Technology Trends by Business Size

Top Business Drivers for Digital Transformation Initiatives

Top Technology Trends for Businesses in the Next 24 Months

4. SD-WAN Deployment Trends by Business Size

SD-WAN Deployment Trends among European Businesses

Business Benefits from SD-WAN Deployment

Top Challenges Businesses Face When Deploying SD-WANs

SD-WAN CPE Replacing Traditional Routers in Enterprise WANs

SD-WAN CPE Replacing Traditional Firewalls in Enterprise WANs

5. SD-WAN Buying Preference by Business Size

What Businesses Look for in an SD-WAN Solution

Organizations' Preference in Buying and Managing an SD-WAN Solution

Businesses Prefer an MSP to Deploy Managed SD-WAN

