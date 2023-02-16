Window Blinds Market Revenue USD 6306.7 Million by 2029 | Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan

Pune, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Window Blinds market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

A window blind is a type of window covering. There are many different kinds of window blinds which use a variety of control systems. A typical window blind is made up of several long horizontal or vertical slats of various types of hard material, including wood, plastic or metal which are held together by cords that run through the blind slats. Window blinds can be maneuvered with either a manual or remote control by rotating them from an open position, with slats spaced out, to a closed position where slats overlap and block out most of the light.



Window Blinds market size was valued at USD 5415.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6306.7 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 2.2% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.



Key players in the global market include: -

Hillarys

Springs Window Fashions

Hunter Douglas

Budget Blinds

Advanced Window Blinds

Stevens (Scotland) Ltd

Aluvert blinds

Aspect Blinds

Liyang Xinyuan Curtain

ALL BLINDS CO., LTD

Nien Made

TOSO

Tachikawa Corporation

Ching Feng Home Fashions

Nichibei

Vertilux

Lafayette Interior Fashions

Skandia

Beautiful Window

Sunland Shutters

The top 5 are Springs Window Fashions, Hunter Douglas, Nien Made, TOSO and Tachikawa Corporation, with about 30% market shares.

Segmentation by Types: -

Manual Window Blinds

Electric Window Blinds

Segmentation by Applications: -

Residential

Commercial Building

