Middlefield Announces Partnership with CapIntel to Support Clients with an Innovative and Intuitive Analytics Platform

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Middlefield announced its new partnership with CapIntel , a Canadian financial technology company leading the way in developing intuitive, web-based applications for financial professionals. This collaboration will introduce CapIntel’s platform to Middlefield’s sales team and support them to build a more successful and efficient practice.



Through the partnership, Middlefield will tap into CapIntel's intuitive financial solutions to streamline and improve their operations. By leveraging CapIntel’s proprietary technology, Middlefield’s sales team will experience added efficiency in their day-to-day workflow.

This new strategic partnership aligns with Middlefield’s goal of creating innovative investment solutions. With CapIntel’s resources, Middlefield will be able to offer their clients a wider range of services including detailed investment fund analytics, fund comparisons tools and reporting that fulfills KYP requirements. This will allow Middlefield to better serve their clients and provide them with the support they need to grow their businesses.

“Delivering superior customer service to investment advisors across Canada is vital to the success of our business.” said Dean Orrico, CEO of Middlefield. “We believe that enabling our sales team to better support our clients with innovative tools like CapIntel’s proposal generator will result in better outcomes for investors in Middlefield funds. We look forward to working side by side with CapIntel to produce a market leading service experience for our Canadian partners.”

“CapIntel’s technology is focused on enhancing the client experience and advisor productivity.” said James Rockwood, CEO of CapIntel. “We are thrilled to be part of Middlefield’s step towards a more holistic practice, and with CapIntel’s comprehensive data and analytics capabilities, wholesalers will be provided with the insights and support they need to succeed in today's competitive market."

This partnership is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships that CapIntel has secured in recent years. CapIntel remains committed to providing their partners with the best possible business intelligence solutions and is always looking for new opportunities to grow and expand its offering.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Toronto-based financial technology company on a mission to elevate personal finance for all by developing intuitive, web-based applications for wealth professionals. Its platform helps financial advisors build confidence with their clients so they can better understand their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 12,000 advisors and 500 wholesalers across North America on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience.

About Middlefield

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a specialist and independent equity income manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Middlefield’s actively managed, award-winning funds are designed to be “investments that work for you” by distributing consistent and high levels of income through various market cycles. Middlefield’s funds span a number of market sectors including real estate, healthcare, innovation, sustainability, infrastructure and energy. Investors can access these strategies in a variety of product types including ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End Funds, Split-Share Funds and Flow-through LPs. To learn more, visit www.middlefield.com.

Media contacts

For CapIntel:

Kayla Ciaschi, 647-958-9109, kayla@talkshopmedia.com

For Middlefield:

Joshua Wiggins 647-288-6206, jwiggins@middlefield.com