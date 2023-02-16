The global breast implants market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.99% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Implants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420151/?utm_source=GNW

In recent years, transaxillary breast augmentation has grown and is gaining popularity. The growing popularity of transaxillary breast augmentation procedures can be attributed to a lower risk of scarring.



Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer



Breast cancer continues to be the most common cancer among females worldwide. The rising number of breast cancer cases fosters the growth of implant-based breast reconstruction procedures. According to the GLOBOCAN 2020 survey, in India alone, the breast cancer rate has reached almost 13.5%. Countries like Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia have the highest breast cancer death rates. The rate of mastectomy in the APAC region is rising due to many breast cancer cases. Hence, the rising mastectomy rate in the region is driving the breast implant market.



Growing Demand for Cosmetic Surgeries



The growing social and cultural influences such as the media, film industry, peer pressure for appearance and attractiveness, and shifting dimensions of beauty are driving the breast implants market growth. They have raised the number of cosmetic surgery hospitals worldwide. For instance, in 2020, USD 16.7 billion was spent on cosmetic procedures in the US, according to ASPS. The use of social media and social networks are part of modern life, and they have contributed to making women aware of trending cosmetic surgeries. More people are using these online channels to get information regarding health procedures and surgeries. Thus, with the rise of social media, the growth of the cosmetic surgery industry is fostered.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT

The silicone segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 81.96% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% in the global breast implants market. The silicone implant’s larger share can be attributed to its soft and natural texture, like natural breast tissues. Recent advancement in silicone implants is gummy bear implants. A gummy bear silicone implant offers a more natural shape to the reconstructed breast and is safer than traditional ones. The silicone implant segment does not pose a risk for disorders linked with the immune system. Due to this feature, hard scar tissue formation is less likely around the implantation. In the US, all silicone implants are made of cohesive gel, a thicker type of silicone implant.

Saline breast implants are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to fewer complications or risks associated with this type during implant rupture. The global saline breast implants market was valued at USD 456.17 million in 2022. As saline breast implants are more easily seen under the skin and make feel water sloshing, the adoption of saline breast implants is comparatively very low. However, it is still preferred by many women in many countries because of its low cost.

Segmentation By Product

• Silicone

• Saline



INSIGHTS BY SHAPE

The round segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 81.96% in 2022 owing to its fuller and voluminous look and ideal for breast augmentation in the global breast implants market. However, anatomical implants are expected to grow faster, with a CAGR of 9.48% during the forecast period, because it attains the natural shape of breasts and is recommended for women who lack breast tissue or are smaller-built or prefer more natural teardrop-shaped breasts and are also highly preferred for breast reconstructive surgeries.

Segmentation By Shape

• Round

• Anatomical



INSIGHTS BY SURFACE

Smooth breast implant accounted for the highest revenue share in the global breast implants market and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period. Smooth breast implants are the more popular choice as they last longer than textured implants and have less risk of rippling and leaking. Many plastic surgeons thus prefer to use smooth implants. Moreover, smooth implants are also considered safe and have not shown any association with cancer.

In contrast, textured implants highly associated with breast implant-associated cancer are expected to decline with a CAGR of 12.93% during the forecast period. Textured implants from one of its leading manufacturers, Allergan (AbbVie), have been completely recalled in 2019 globally and are thus the least preferred by plastic surgeons. Textured implants develop scar tissue to stick to the implant, making them less likely to move around breast tissues and become relocated or reshifted. It could be either round or teardrop shape. Eardrop-shaped implants require a textured shell because the texture helps it adhere to the breast tissue.

Segmentation By Surface

• Smooth

• Textured



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

Breast augmentation dominates the global breast implants market. Compared to breast reconstructive procedures, the demand for breast augmentation procedures is gaining popularity as they improve saggy breasts among aged women and enlarge breasts among young women to enhance their beautiful appearance. Breast augmentation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period as the demand continues to rise among young women aged 20-35. Emerging economies such as Brazil, Mexico, and India hold significant opportunities for players in breast augmentation procedures. The demand for breast augmentation procedures in these nations is increasing due to rapid growth in medical tourism and increasing disposable incomes.

The global breast reconstruction market was valued at USD 567.06 million in 2022 and is expected to grow impressively by 2028. Breast reconstruction is commonly performed on women who are receiving mastectomy. As of 2016, more than 40% of women in the US who underwent mastectomy had reconstruction. According to the ASPS, approximately 101,600 women in the US underwent breast reconstruction in 2018. In the US, immediate reconstruction is the most common practice, selected for about 75% of patients. The rising mastectomy procedures and the increasing prevalence of breast cancer are driving the growth of the breast implants market.

Segmentation By Application

• Breast Augmentation

• Breast Reconstruction



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The hospital segment accounted for the largest end-user share in the breast implants market, owing to surgeons’ increasing preference for hospital treatment. According to the ISAPS report, about 43.80% of cosmetic procedures were performed in hospitals alone, followed by cosmetology clinics (32.40%), and in others (ambulatory care settings and academic institutes), about 23.8% of cosmetic procedures in 2020.

However, cosmetology clinics are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.44% owing to their better convenience, less crowd, discounted price/low cost, and trained and experienced cosmetic surgeons. The youth, especially millennials and Generation Z, have more disposable income to spend on their looks and grooming. Moreover, with the surge in the usage of social media platforms worldwide, the popularity of cosmetic surgeries in cosmetology clinics has increased. Due to this, compared to 2018, the share of cosmetology clinics for cosmetic surgeries spiked and showed 18.37% in 2020.



Segmentation By End-User

• Hospitals

• Cosmetology Clinics

• Others



GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

North America held the largest global breast implants market share of 25.40% in 2022, owing to the high inclination toward aesthetic surgeries and high preference for enhancing the aesthetic appeal. North America leads in spending on aesthetic surgeries that ultimately propel the growth of the region’s market. In addition, the rising prevalence of breast cancer in this region is also expected to support the market’s growth. The US is leading higher utilization of smooth breast implants, whereas textured breast implants are highly preferred in Europe. Further, the region is home to established market players such as AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, and Sientra, who focus on developing and commercializing new products and opening new growth avenues for the regional industry.

The Europe breast implants market was valued at USD 594.39 million in 2022. The factors that drive market growth in the region are improvements and advances in medical aesthetic devices. Further, the rise in affordable treatments; large aging, millennial, and & Gen X populations; internet and social media use; and newly launched cosmetic procedures and anti-aging therapies highly influence market growth. The increasing breast cancer rate is expected to propel the growth of the breast implants market.

Due to low-cost treatment and high medical tourism, the regions like Latin America and APAC are projected to show lucrative growth with the highest CAGR of 8.77% and 7.91%, respectively. The increased disposable income across various emerging APAC countries will drive the growth of the breast implants market over the forecast period. Increased consciousness among people regarding their body appearance, rising incidences of breast cancer, and the use of mastectomies for treatment also support regional market growth.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o France

o UK

• APAC

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o The Philippines

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Colombia

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Egypt

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Iran



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The global breast implants market is a duopoly, highly dynamic, and moderately competitive, with several international, regional, and local vendors that offer a diverse and comprehensive range of breast implants with applications in breast augmentation and reconstruction procedures. Companies that hold duopoly positions are AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson. Other key companies are most likely to compete equally with the top two leading companies, AbbVie, and Johnson & Johnson, in the coming years. The market is witnessing a surge in innovations and investments in the development of breast implants, and new entrants can be witnessed during the forecast period. There is also a surge in product launches in recent years.



This market’s competition is expected to strengthen during the forecast period. Leading players have a wide range of product portfolios in both applications. Expansion activities help vendors to strengthen their global distribution networks, which allows players to explore untapped opportunities. Large-scale investments and funding in the global breast implants market through varied conglomerates and investment firms allow product development. Further, mergers and acquisitions play a key role in the smooth functioning of companies’ growth. Global players are expected to increase their footprints in the market, especially in terms of quality, features, and price.



Key Company Profiles

• AbbVie

• Johnson & Johnson

Key Companies To Watch

• Sientra

• Establishment Labs

• POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

• GC Aesthetics



Other Prominent Vendors

• Hans Biomed

• IDEAL IMPLANT

• Laboratoires Arion

• Sebbin

• Silimed



Technological Advances In The Breast Implants Market

High Strength Cohesive Breast Implants

In March 2022, Sientra, a key company in the global breast implants market, received approval from Health Canada for the commercialization of its smooth round high strength cohesive (HSC) and high strength cohesive plus (HSC+) silicone gel breast implants in Canada in partnership with its distribution partner, Kai Aesthetics. The company received regulatory approval for the same breast implants in Saudi Arabia in September 2022.

3D Printed Scaffold Might Replace Conventional Breast Implants

On January 4, 2023, CollPlant announced its successful pre-clinical results for its 3D bioprinted regenerative breast implants porcine study that showed progressive stages of tissue regeneration as highlighted by the formation of maturing connective tissue and neovascular networks within the implants. It also showed no indication of adverse reaction.

In 2022, Australian scientists succeeded in using additive manufacturing to produce scaffolds that could replace conventional silicone breast implants in the future. The scaffold is designed to look like a conventional breast implant and is made of the same material used for dissolvable stitches.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

• How big is the global breast implants market?

• What is the growth rate of the breast implants market?

• What are the growing trends in the breast implants market?

• Which region holds the most significant global breast implants market share?

• Who are the key players in the global breast implants market?

• Which breast implant dominates the global breast implants market?

