Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for High Performance Ceramic Coatings estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Thermal Spray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The High Performance Ceramic Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 132 Featured)
- A&A Thermal Spray Coatings
- Aps Materials Inc.
- Aremco Products, Inc.
- Bodycote Plc
- Ceramic Polymer GmbH
- Oerlikon Metco
- Praxair Surface Technologies
- Saint-Gobain Coating Solutions
- Swain Tech Coatings, Inc
- Zircotec Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
High Performance Ceramic Coatings - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Spray by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Thermal Spray by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Thermal Spray by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
(PVD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Chemical Vapor Deposition
(CVD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Chemical Vapor
Deposition (CVD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Aviation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Aviation by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemical Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Chemical Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray,
Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition
(CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical
Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation,
Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal
Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor
Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive,
Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Canada 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray,
Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition
(CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation,
Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Japan 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray,
Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition
(CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation,
Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: China 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal
Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor
Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive,
Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal
Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor
Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive,
Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: France 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal
Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor
Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive,
Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Germany 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray,
Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition
(CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation,
Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Italy 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray,
Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition
(CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical
Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation,
Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: UK 18-Year Perspective for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray,
Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition
(CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation,
Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Spain 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal
Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor
Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive,
Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Russia 18-Year Perspective for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology -
Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor
Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for High Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use -
Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical
Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,
Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal
Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor
Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High Performance
Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for High
Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor
Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other
