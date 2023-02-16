15.2% CAGR for Patient Simulators Market Size to Outstrip $4.28 Billion, Globally, by 2028 – Premium Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Patient Simulators Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Adult Patient Simulator, Infant Simulator, and Childbirth Simulator) and End User (Academic Institutes, Hospitals, and Military Organizations)”; the global patient simulators market share is estimated to register a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2028, it is expected to grow from USD 1.59 billion in 2021 to USD 4.28 billion by 2028.





Global Patient Simulators Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.59 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 4.28 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 163 No. of Tables 57 No. of Charts & Figures 68 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, and End User





Global Patient Simulators Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

CAE Inc, Laerdal Medical AS, Gaumard Scientific Co Inc, Kyoto Kagaku Co Ltd, Simulab Corp, Simulaids Ltd, Mentice AB, Limbs & Things Ltd, VirtaMed AG, and Surgical Science Sweden AB are among the key companies operating in the patient simulators market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Patient Simulators Market Growth:

Mannequins are being used to help local doctors prepare for a possible surge of patients with COVID-19 symptoms. The mannequins, called 3-D mannequins or high-fidelity mannequins, were used by the Salve Regina University nursing program to give students a hands-on approach when learning how to care for patients. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a major shift in medical education. Since students were not classified as critical employees of hospitals, it became difficult for them to gain clinical hours with patients. With soaring demand for medical professionals to address the pandemic and students without access to hands-on training in hospitals, a new technique rose to prominence—remote learning with patient simulators.

Patient Simulators Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the patient simulators market is segmented into adult patient simulator, infant simulator, and childbirth simulator. In 2021, the adult patient simulators segment accounted for the largest market share. Also, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adult patient simulator is the high-fidelity manikin available in the market. The adult patient simulators are wireless, affordable, and built to withstand various learning environments. Adult patient simulators are preferred for indoor/outdoor interdisciplinary scenarios requiring triage, treatment, and transport. Based on end user, the patient simulators market is segmented into academic institutes, hospitals, and military organizations. In 2021, the academic institutes segment held the largest share of the patient simulators market, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.





Increase in Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatment Methods Boosts Global Patient Simulators Market Growth:

In recent years, significant improvement has been made in cardiovascular disease treatment. However, these complex medical procedures require rich experience and technical expertise. The complex treatment of cardiovascular diseases is made more comfortable with the help of simulators. The system can produce realistic 3D vascular models segmented from patient datasets, which include a beating heart, and give a real-time computation of force and force feedback module for patient simulators.

Robotic surgery and patient simulators both use a mechanized interface that provides visual patient reactions in response to the actions of the health care professional, monitors to visualize the change of the procedure, and computer software applications through which the health care professional interacts. Both technologies are undergoing rapid adoption and are viewed as modalities that allow physicians to perform increasingly complex minimally invasive procedures while enhancing patient safety. Advanced minimally invasive surgery (MIS), which is robot-assisted surgery, is becoming increasingly accepted. There is a growing need for training residents in this type of surgery. The increasing demand for MIS is boosting the growth of the patient simulators market.





The US is the largest patient simulators market across the world, owing to a high number of deaths caused by medical errors and increased demand for patient simulators for training medical professionals. There has been rapid development in healthcare standards in the US in recent years. However, there has also been an increase in deaths due to medical errors. A study published in 2020 by the National Library of Medicine concluded that medical errors lead to just over 22,000 deaths a year in the US. The publication has analyzed eight studies published between 2007 and 2019 from Europe and Canada. Each study started by examining hospital deaths to determine their cause and whether they were preventable. Most hospital errors involved diagnostic errors, poor management of medical conditions, and surgery-related errors. In addition, research has shown that the total number of adverse events in US hospitals is falling, as such events has reduced to 3–7% between 2010 and 2019.









