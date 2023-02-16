Global Airway Management Devices Market Report 2022 to 2027: Featuring Medtronic, Mercury Enterprises, Smiths Group and Teleflex Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airway Management Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global airway management devices market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.68% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Airway management devices are utilized for maintaining or restoring ventilation in a patient. It also involves evaluating, planning, and using different medical procedures to treat patients with respiratory failures or acute obstruction. Besides this, it protects the lungs from injury and provides gas exchange facilities to the patients.

Some of the commonly used airway management devices to keep the upper airway open for offering unobstructed ventilation are supraglottic airway devices (SADs), tracheal intubation, transtracheal access, airway clearance.



The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases represents one of the key factors driving the market. Additionally, on account of the growing number of surgeries, there is a rise in the utilization of anesthesia. This, in confluence with numerous benefits of airway management devices, such as the high efficiency in airway clearance and maintenance of proper ventilation and patient safety during operative procedures, is also contributing to the market growth.

Besides this, an increase in the emergency treatment of prolonged illness and protracted treatment associated with lung diseases in children and adults is catalyzing the demand for airway management devices. Furthermore, the advent of advanced techniques for preoperative airway evaluation is also strengthening the market growth.

For instance, Preoperative Endoscopic Airway Evaluation (PEAE) is a technique that identifies, predicts the blocked ventilation, and facilitates a plan for efficient management, which particularly involves the usage of advanced devices, such as supraglottic airway. These airway devices provide easy tracheal placement resulting in improved patient safety, and are subsequently utilized in a range of clinical applications.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

