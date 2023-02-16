Global Aerospace Robotics Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 7.23 Billion by 2030, With 11.7% CAGR: Strategic Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Aerospace Robotics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Solution (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Robots); By Component (Controller, Sensor, Drive, End Effector); By Payload; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global aerospace robotics market size & share was valued at USD 2.84 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.23 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

What is Aerospace Robotics? What is the Market Size of Aerospace Robotics?

Overview

Aerospace robotics is a robotic technology used to manufacture aircraft in the aerospace industry. Aerospace robots are used for various tasks including engine drilling holes, manufacturing, welding metal parts, and painting airframes. The rapidly rising demand for the aerospace robotics market can be attributed to the most popular use of robotics for drilling and fastening processes. This is a tedious and lengthy job for assembly line employees requiring special equipment and several steps to complete correctly.

An increase in the need for efficient aircraft manufacturing, a surge in the use of robotics to handle aircraft order backlog, and a rise in labor cost boost the demand for robotic solutions, machines, and equipment for aircraft manufacturing. Technological advancements, including AI and IoT, cloud computing and 3D vision technology, and high-paced growth in the aerospace industry are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the industry in the future.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Kuka AG

ABB Group

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mtorres

Oliver Crispin Robotics

Gudel Ag

Electroimpact Inc.

Universal Robots A/S

Swisslog Ag

Reis Robotics

Boston Dynamics

Bosch Rexroth

Key factors driving market growth

R&D for AI-enabled robots to push the market

The aerospace robotics market size is expanding as many countries, such as the US, France, China, South Korea, Germany, and Japan, have been investing heavily in R&D for AI-enabled robots. For instance, in 2017, the South Korean government announced an investment of USD 450 million in the robotics sector. The focus of this investment was directed toward R&D centers to develop an intelligent robot.

The implementation of robotics simplifies and optimizes the operational processes in the manufacturing industry. Aerospace robotics market sales are soaring as the active process of conventional robots encompasses risks related to the safety of workers working near the robots. For instance, if a robot is performing the task of finished packaging goods, then simultaneously, the worker is unable to engage in post-packaging tasks.

Recent trends influencing the market

Growing requirement for automating various labor-intensive inspections to drive the market

The increasing requirement for automating various labor-intensive inspection, fiber placement, sealing, and dispensing processes is a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread production of narrow-body aircraft with lightweight and small-size components is providing thrust to the growth of the market.

Various technological advances such as integration for robotics with 3D visualization, Internet of Things, AI, and cloud computing solutions are acting as growth-inducing factors. These technologies aid in improving human-robot collaboration and minimizing the turnaround time for manufacturing processes.

Segmentation assessment

Based on the component, the end effector segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR. End effectors are mechanical and electrical devices attached to a robot's wrist. An aer6nautical robot's end effectors are grippers, welding torches, force-torque sensors, material removal tools, collision sensors, and tool changers. The aerospace robotics market demand is on the rise due to it having a variety of gripping techniques and styles. The gripper is the most often utilized end effector in aerospace robots.

Aerospace Robotics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 7.23 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 2.84 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 11.7% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Kuka AG, ABB Group, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mtorres, Oliver Crispin Robotics, Gudel Ag, Electroimpact Inc., Universal Robots A/S, Swisslog Ag, Reis Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Bosch Rexroth Segments Covered By Component, By Payload, By Solution, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options





Geographic Overview

North America held the largest aerospace robotics market share as it has greatly boosted its spending on updating aircraft production units in recent years. Further, significant manufacturers are driving market expansion in the US. For instance, in October 2021, Reliable Robotics raised USD 100 million in funding to automate traditional fixed wings planes to transport freight and, eventually, passengers and has acquired $100 million in funding. Additionally, the government will invest in sophisticated technology robots to cater to the growing aerospace industry.

China, Japan, and India will likely expand robotic system purchases in the Asia Pacific area and engage in aerospace manufacturing, research, and development. Additionally, many countries have invested in automated technologies to improve their manufacturing capacities and speed up their manufacturing processes.

Browse the Detail Report "Aerospace Robotics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Solution (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Robots); By Component (Controller, Sensor, Drive, End Effector); By Payload; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC:

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the aerospace robotics market report based on component, solution, payload, application, and region:

By Component Outlook

Controller

Sensor

Drive

End Effector

By Solution Outlook

Traditional Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Payload Outlook

Up to 16.00 kg

16.01 - 60.00 kg

60.01 - 225.00 kg

More than 225.00 kg

By Application Outlook

Drilling & Fastening

Non-destructive Testing & Inspection

Welding & Soldering

Sealing & Dispensing

Processing

Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

