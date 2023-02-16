New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Propylene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799443/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Propylene Market to Reach 155.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Propylene estimated at 117.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 155.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach 101.7 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cumene segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 32 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Propylene market in the U.S. is estimated at 32 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 31.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 20.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- BASF SE
- BP Europa SE
- China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)
- Dow Inc.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799443/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Propylene - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Propylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cumene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cumene by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Cumene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylonitrile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Acrylonitrile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Acrylonitrile by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alcohols by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Alcohols by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Alcohols by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Derivatives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric
Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Derivatives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Derivatives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Textiles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Textiles by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric
Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Propylene Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Propylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile,
Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Propylene by Derivative -
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene, Cumene,
Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Propylene by End-Use -
Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile,
Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Propylene by Derivative -
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Propylene by End-Use -
Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Propylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile,
Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Propylene by Derivative -
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene,
Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Propylene by End-Use -
Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Propylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile,
Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Propylene by Derivative -
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene,
Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Propylene by End-Use -
Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Propylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Propylene by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric
Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile,
Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Propylene by Derivative -
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Propylene by End-Use -
Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Propylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile,
Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Propylene by Derivative -
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Propylene by End-Use -
Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Propylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile,
Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Propylene by Derivative -
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Propylene by End-Use -
Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile,
Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Propylene by Derivative -
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene,
Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Propylene by End-Use -
Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Propylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile,
Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Propylene by Derivative -
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene, Cumene,
Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Propylene by End-Use -
Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile,
Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Propylene by Derivative -
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene,
Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Propylene by End-Use -
Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile,
Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Propylene by Derivative -
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Propylene by End-Use -
Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene,
Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Propylene by
Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and
Other Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction,
Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Propylene by
End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Propylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Propylene by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Propylene by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene,
Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Propylene by
Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and
Other Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Propylene by
End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Propylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile,
Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Propylene by
Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and
Other Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Textiles,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Australia Historic Review for Propylene by End-Use -
Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Construction, Textiles, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Propylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 125: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Derivative - Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile,
Alcohols and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: India Historic Review for Propylene by Derivative -
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: India 18-Year Perspective for Propylene by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Alcohols and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799443/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Propylene Market to Reach 155.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Propylene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799443/?utm_source=GNW