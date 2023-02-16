Automotive Clutch Market is Projected to Reach USD 11,701 million, at a 6.14% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automotive Clutch Market , by Transmission, by Clutch Type, by Vehicle Type - Forecast 2030”, the global automotive clutch market will produce 125,801.8 thousand units, with a CAGR of 6.14%, and a total estimated market value of about 11,701 million USD by 2030.

Automotive Clutch Market Overview

Any manual vehicle's automobile clutch is a mechanical component that transfers the engine's rotational power to the wheels. The clutch in a manual transmission car regulates the connection between the engine's output shaft and the wheel-moving shafts. The segmentation of the market based on transmission type, vehicle type, and geography is included in this report.

Global market growth is anticipated to be positively impacted by the developing trend and changing customer preference for manual to semi-automatic or fully automated transmission systems.

The activities performed by a variety of participants, including manufacturers, component suppliers, and others like automotive clutch firms, dominate the market for automotive clutches. The following is a list of the major businesses active in the global automobile clutch market:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Valeo S.A. (France)

Schaeffler AG (Germany)

EXEDY Corporation (Japan)

BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.)

Among others.





Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2099



Additionally, it is anticipated that the market demand would be driven over the course of the projected period by consumer preferences for more practical modes of transmission and rising demand for passenger automobiles in emerging nations.

Additionally, OEMs put a lot of effort into increasing production capacity by constructing new facilities to keep up with rising demand, which is also anticipated to fuel market expansion. The automotive clutch industry may face difficulties if torque converters eventually replace manual clutches in automated transmission systems.

The COVID-19 effect has been clearly felt by the global automotive sector. While the epidemic is causing some industries to struggle, the automobile sector has seen a sharp decline in demand for new cars during the lockdown, which is also a result of travel limitations.

Automotive Clutch Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 2030: USD 11,701 Million CAGR during 2022-2030 6.14% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Transmission overload



Reduce the impact of torsional vibration. Key Market Drivers Stringent emission norms



Need for fuel efficiency



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Automotive Clutch Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-clutch-market-2099



However, due to a decline in income, a lack of funds, and an increase in the preference for private cars to maintain social distance, the used car market has experienced a large increase in sales. This is anticipated to have a beneficial impact on the COVID-19 epidemic in the used car business internationally. Due to the rise of used car sales online, the used car sector flourished during the epidemic as the new car market suffered and eventually collapsed.

In the developed European market, the demand for automatic transmission automobiles is stronger than the demand for manual transmission vehicles. In the North American market, demand for automated transmission systems is increasing more quickly and outpacing demand for manual transmission. Due to rising consumer spending power, it is expanding significantly across Asia-Pacific.

In the following five years, China is anticipated to be the largest market for automobile clutch systems. Between 2014 and 2019, the market for automotive clutch systems is anticipated to expand rapidly in nations including India, the U.K., and the U.S.

However, the worldwide market operations appear to be finding it difficult to cover the losses experienced by the regions, market sectors, and market participants as a result of the pandemic's onset, according to the automotive clutch market trends. Therefore, over the forecast era in 2030, this is turning into a key market restraint for market functions.



Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2099



Electric vehicles are replacing conventional gasoline vehicles in the automotive sector. Due to the aforementioned issues about E.Vs, it is also possible to predict a reduction in the growth of the automotive clutch market in North America and Europe. Government incentives are assisting several other car firms to expand their electric vehicle lineup in addition to the industry standard Tesla.

Due to the high volume of auto sales in this region and technological advancements such dual-clutch transmission systems and automatic and manual transmission systems, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the automotive frequency friction market during the forecast period. Other factors that contribute to the market expansion include the development of less expensive manual transmission clutches and consumer desire for a comfortable manner of transmission.

Automotive Clutch Market Segment Overview

The automotive clutch market has been segmented on the basis of transmission type, vehicle type, and region.

Based on the transmission type, the market is segmented into Manual, Automatic, Automated manual transmission (AMT), and Other transmission types.

Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented into Passenger vehicles and Commercial vehicles.

The market for automotive clutches is seeing rapid growth due to factors such as the rising popularity of luxury vehicles and the adoption of practical powertrain systems in automobiles. As the world's largest market for high-end passenger automobiles, China is anticipated to surpass the United States, offering enormous opportunity for the automotive clutch market to expand.



Talk To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2099



Additionally, the North American region accounts for a tiny portion of global economic sales and is anticipated to develop consistently over the anticipated time frame. The main cause of this is the rise in auto sales in the US and Canada. Over the course of the forecast period, the automotive clutch market is expected to grow more quickly due to the presence of an increasing number of automakers in Europe.

Related Reports:

Automotive Transmission Market by Type, by Vehicle type, by Fuel type, and by Region - Forecast 2030

Automotive Automatic Transmission System Marke t Research Report: Information by Type, Fuel Type, Vehicle Type and Region – Forecast Till 2030

Hydrostatic Transmission Market Research Report Information By Capacity, By Operation Type, By End User - Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.