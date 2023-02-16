Petalfast Announces First Brand Partnership in Massachusetts, Adding Freshly Baked To Northeast Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petalfast, a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Freshly Baked , a leading social equity cannabis microbusiness based in Massachusetts, marking Petalfast’s first brand partnership in the state. Freshly Baked joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast nationwide.



Founded in Taunton, Massachusetts in 2018, Freshly Baked is a black-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned mission-driven brand designed to improve the community through the benefits of cannabis. The Company’s co-founders, Philip Smith and Jenny Roseman, are driven by their desire to serve others. Smith was a member of the Marine Corps during the Iraq War, and Roseman was a first responder at the Pentagon on 9/11 while in the Air Force. Through their experiences, the two found cannabis to be an effective tool when dealing with PTSD and are motivated to help others gain access to the same resources. Under their leadership, Freshly Baked works tirelessly to give back to the community, help fellow veterans, destigmatize cannabis use, and lead the expansion of social equity in cannabis across the country.

“The cannabis industry is quickly evolving, and with a growing East Coast market, we believe Massachusetts will be a long term pillar of the sector,” said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky . “A brand that exemplifies the potential of the region is Freshly Baked, and we are proud to stand alongside and uplift such a strong, mission-driven organization, especially one helping veterans around the nation. We look forward to implementing our proven sales and field & trade marketing tactics, ensuring Freshly Baked is in a position to continue its success.”

Freshly Baked has a wide range of products for all consumers, from the canna-curious to the canna-experienced. The brand’s THC-infused gummies come in a variety of flavors and formulations, including its signature Celestial Sleep. Freshly Baked partners with local cultivators throughout the area to craft its branded pre-rolls. Other products include several lines of vapes and an array of baked goods. Most recently, Freshly Baked has launched a line of transdermal wellness patches scientifically crafted by industry-leading engineers to maximize absorption and bioavailability.

“At Freshly Baked, we have built an incredible team of changemakers looking to build a brighter and more inclusive future for the cannabis sector,” said Freshly Baked CEO Philip Smith. “Partnering with Petalfast puts us on a more efficient path, utilizing their industry knowledge and experience to elevate our business and ultimately improve the community through the benefits of cannabis.”

Petalfast’s partnership with Freshly Baked follows the Company’s recent expansion into the Massachusetts market, bringing brands to life through its statewide Field and Trade Marketing team. The retail engagement services support sell-through at retail and include in-store demos, vendor marts and events, consumer and budtender training and education, and more. Petalfast also recently announced its partnership with Eagle Eyes Transport Solutions, LLC , Massachusetts’ first licensed third-party cannabis transporter and logistics specialist for adult-use and medical cannabis, providing Petalfast’s brand portfolio with statewide compliant transportation and safeguarded distribution services. With proven success in California, Petalfast will help cannabis brands achieve rapid growth in the expanding, competitive Massachusetts market.

For more information on Petalfast’s hiring and recruiting, email work@petalfast.com . For inquiries related to services and expansion opportunities, email hey@petalfast.com .

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands thrive via its go-to-market accelerator program and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Space Coyote, Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market. Petalfast is taking its business model and expanding into newer, competitive markets.