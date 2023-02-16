Ocuphire Announces APX3330 Phase 2 Data Presentations at Retina Meetings

Topline Data from ZETA-1 Phase 2 Trial of Oral APX3330 in Diabetic Retinopathy Presented on February 11th at 20th Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023 Meeting



Topline Data from ZETA-1 Accepted for Presentation on February 17th at Macula Society 46th Annual Meeting

Presentations Highlight Binocular 3-Step or More DRSS Worsening Measure in the ZETA-1 Phase 2 Trial; This Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint Met by APX3330 is the Planned Potential Phase 3 Primary Registration Endpoint

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced two presentations featuring efficacy and safety results from the Company’s recently completed ZETA-1 Phase 2 trial of oral APX3330 in diabetic retinopathy (DR) at two medical meetings in February. Peter Kaiser, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and Cole Eye Institute, presented the results at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023 Meeting held virtually on February 10-11, 2023. Rishi P. Singh, M.D., President of Cleveland Clinic Martin North and South hospitals, and Professor of Ophthalmology at the Lerner College of Medicine, will present at the upcoming Macula Society 46th Annual Meeting, to be held in-person February 15-18, 2023 in Miami, FL.

Dr. Kaiser’s presentation, titled “Efficacy and Safety Data for APX3330, a Novel Oral Drug Candidate for DR/DME, from the ZETA-1 Phase 2 Trial,” discussed results from the trial during the Diabetic Retinopathy Imaging and Treatment session at the 20th Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023 Meeting on Saturday, February 11th organized by the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. Oral APX3330 achieved statistical significance on a key pre-specified secondary DRSS (diabetic retinopathy severity scale) endpoint of preventing clinically meaningful progression of DR after 24 weeks of treatment. In addition, APX3330 demonstrated a favorable systemic and ocular safety and tolerability profile.

Dr. Kaiser noted, “The Phase 2 clinical trial results of the oral drug candidate APX3330 that were presented at the Angiogenesis 2023 meeting showed favorable efficacy, safety, and tolerability. Intravitreal injections are currently approved for DR based on 2-step improvement in DRSS in one eye. What was new for many retina specialists is that for a systemic medication that works in both eyes, the use of binocular improvement or prevention of worsening in DRSS is an acceptable endpoint for FDA approval. We would prefer to treat our DR patients early and non-invasively, so an oral treatment option that prevents worsening of DR would be very appealing.”

Presentation details for the Macula Society 46th Annual Meeting presentation can be found below:

Title: Safety and Efficacy of an Oral Therapeutic APX3330 from ZETA-1

Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Diabetic Retinopathy Session: Diabetic Retinopathy II Date/Time: Friday, February 17, 2023, 9:41 AM ET Presenting Author: Rishi P. Singh, M.D. Location: Fontainebleau Miami, FL Link: Macula Society 46th Annual Meeting

