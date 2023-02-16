Combined Sales of Layer Pads Market Expected to Cross US$ 2,111.8 Million by 2033 - Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 2023, the market size of the global layer pads is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1,309.8 million and is expected to reach US$ 2,111.8 million by 2033. This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.



Due to the increasing number of glass bottles and fragile food products being imported and exported around the globe, the layer pads market is expected to grow faster in the future. Due to increased beverage consumption, as well as growth in the packaging and manufacturing sectors, layer pad sales are expected to rise as well. As international trade grows, layer pads could become widely used by end users during transit.

Request Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4908

A recent increase in demand for layer pads can be attributed to the use of recyclable materials during manufacturing. Since layer pads are completely recyclable, they are a viable choice for shipping goods in the safest possible way. This is because people are becoming increasingly aware of the damage caused by excessive packaging using thermoform and plastic. To reduce its environmental footprint, Amazon, for example, has already begun using recycled plastic layer pads to ship its products.

"Food and beverage industry growth, layer pad benefits, and the growing need for improved packaging solutions are all driving market revenue growth. Several countries have taken action to increase environmental-friendly solutions' availability and use, which is also driving market demand," Says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The layer pads market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

According to estimates, the layer pads market in the Asia Pacific is expected to remain strong throughout the length of the forecast period.

The layer pads market registered year-on-year growth of 5.7% between 2022 and 2023, with sales reaching US$ 1,239.9 by the end of 2022.

Sales in the beverage industry are expected to reach US$ 1.8 billion, expanding at 5.9% CAGR through 2023.

Request Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4908

Competitive Landscape:

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith PLC, International Paper Company, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp, KARTON SpA, Corex Plastics Pvt. Ltd., Alpha Cikupa Makmur PT, GWP Group Limited, Shish Industries Limited, ER&GE Limited, QINGDAO TIANFULE PLASTIC Co. Ltd., Carton Northrich Inc., Mulford Plastics Pvt. Ltd., Romiley Board Mill, Crown Paper Converting, Samuel Grant Group Ltd., John Roberts Holdings Ltd., Mount Vernon Packaging Inc., Others

For manufacturers to survive in an increasingly competitive environment, they employ a variety of strategies, including launching updated products and approving mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. Their goal is to provide advanced plastic corrugated sheets that are both durable and functional, as well as environmentally friendly.

Recent Developments:

In partnership with TerraCycle, a waste management and recycling company, Amazon uses Loop InfinityTM packaging, which is made from 100% recycled and recyclable plastic.

Corplex offers lightweight, easy-to-handle, reusable, and sustainable layer pads that are 100% recyclable. The product contributes to a sustainable future by reducing carbon emissions.

View full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/layer-pads-market

Market Segmentation by Category

By Material Type:

Plastic Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polycarbonate (PC) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polyethylene (PE) Other Plastic Material

Paperboard Chipboard Solid Fiberboard Corrugated





By End-user Base:

Food & Agro Products

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non-Alcoholic Beverages



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary | Layer Pads Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

Ask an Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-4908

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Research Related Reports of Packaging:

Die Cut Support Pads Market Size: Die Cut Support Pads Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 - 2027

PET Food Trays Market Share: PET Food Trays Market By Material, Product Type, End Use & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033

Cross-Belt Sorters Market Trends: Cross-Belt Sorters Market by Capacity Per Hour, End Use Industry, Orientation & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033

Top Labelling Equipment Market Analysis: Top Labelling Equipment Market by Type, End Use Industry, Technology & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033

Cryo Box Market Outlook: Cryo Box Market by End Use Industry, Material Type, Microtube Holding Capacity & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube