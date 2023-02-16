Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the Forecast Period: 2022 Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market was valued at US$ 288.1 Mn in 2021 and the global industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2022 and 2031. The vibrating mesh nebulizer market size is projected to surpass US$ 719.2 Mn by 2031. The rise in the incidence of respiratory disorders is anticipated to drive the global vibrating mesh nebulizer market. The use of vibrating mesh nebulizers has increased due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The usage of portable mesh nebulizers is predicted to increase from 2022 to 2031.



Mesh portable nebulizers are considered the best choice for use in home healthcare settings since they have a longer battery life than conventional nebulizers. Increasing government funding for the development and introduction of nebulizers is likely to provide profitable possibilities for market participants. Major manufacturers are concentrating on the R&D of new products to expand their market share in the global vibrating mesh nebulizer market.

Nebulizers with vibrating mesh work better than conventional nebulizers at moving medication into the lungs. These nebulizers produce a thin mist of medicine using a high-frequency vibration that makes it easier to breathe deeply into the lungs. They can administer drugs faster and have smaller particle sizes as well. Compared to conventional nebulizers, vibrating mesh nebulizers are often more portable and also have an extended battery life. As such, people can utilize them more easily at home or on the road, which is anticipated to drive market development.

Respiratory illnesses are fairly prevalent among the elderly. Therefore, an increase in the geriatric population is expected to drive the global vibrating mesh nebulizer market in the near future.

An increase in the use of respiratory devices in developing nations is anticipated to provide lucrative business opportunities for market players. Key players are concentrating on developing wearable and portable nebulizers in order to diversify their revenue sources. They are also making large investments in the R&D of cutting-edge products to increase their consumer base.

Using a mouthpiece or mask, patients can breathe in a small mist of medicine using a vibrating mesh nebulizer, a form of medical equipment. The mist is produced by the device using a perforated plate or mesh and is then supplied to the patient by a compact, portable compressor. Asthma and COPD are only a couple of respiratory disorders that are frequently treated using vibrating mesh nebulizers. More COPD cases are expected to fuel industry growth.

Key Findings of Market Report

Portable vibrating mesh nebulizers are in great demand in home healthcare settings owing to the way they work at getting medication into the lungs and how simple they are to use. The outbreak of COVID-19 has raised the use of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. In-home healthcare settings, this is encouraging the use of portable nebulizers, which is anticipated to drive market demand.

Research and development of technological products is one of the key market trends. The mesh has been better designed, and more sophisticated control mechanisms have also been built. Furthermore, the development of smaller, more portable nebulizers has been aided by the utilization of vibrating mesh technology. With Bluetooth connectivity, most recent nebulizers are able to connect to a smartphone or any other gadget to track and monitor usage. These developments are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global industry.

Based on product type, the active mesh nebulizer segment is estimated to lead the global market between 2022 and 2031. The remarkable effectiveness of active mesh nebulizers for administering medicine into the lungs is well established. As a result, both healthcare professionals and patients favor these nebulizers.



Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market: Growth Drivers

The increase in the incidence of chronic respiratory disorders and nebulizer technology developments are major factors driving the use of vibrating mesh nebulizers. The Forum of International Respiratory Societies estimates that COPD impacts 200 million people globally and is the third most common killer, accounting for around 3.2 million fatalities a year. On the other hand, asthma affects over 262 million individuals across the world. The global vibrating mesh nebulizer market is anticipated to observe considerable growth due to an increase in the occurrence of respiratory disorders.

Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market: Regional Landscape

North America is predicted to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The vibrating mesh nebulizer market in the region is anticipated to increase in the next few years due to the widespread use of advanced medical technologies and the existence of key vendors. Furthermore, the presence of a highly advanced healthcare system and a rise in healthcare spending is projected to fuel market demand in North America.



Market development in the Asia Pacific is expected to be influenced by population expansion, a rise in the incidence of respiratory disorders among the elderly, and pollution. The vibrating mesh nebulizer market in the Asia Pacific is also estimated to expand due to a rise in healthcare spending, use of home healthcare, and government funding of healthcare infrastructure.

Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global vibrating mesh nebulizer market are:

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu ABD Medical Devices Co., Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Vapo Healthcare Co., Ltd.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

Apex Medical Corp.

Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Active Mesh Nebulizer

Passive Mesh Nebulizer

Application

COPD

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

Age Group

Adults

Pediatrics

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

