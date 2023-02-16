Live Ventures Celebrates 15 Years Listed on Nasdaq

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company (“Live Ventures”), announced that it is celebrating its 15th year on the Nasdaq Stock Market. To commemorate Live Ventures’ 15th anniversary, Nasdaq displayed a special congratulatory message on its famed seven-story MarketSite Tower in Times Square.



“We are honored to have been listed on Nasdaq for 15 years and appreciate that they have recognized our listing. Nasdaq is a trusted pillar of the capital markets and innovation, providing liquidity, resiliency, and transparency, and we are proud to be listed on Nasdaq,” commented Jon Isaac, President and CEO of Live Ventures. “Since Live Ventures refocused into a diversified holding company in 2015, revenues have grown from $79 million in the fiscal year 2016 to $287 million in the fiscal year 2022, a 24% compound annual growth rate. We provide investors an opportunity to invest in a Nasdaq-listed company that acquires, operates, invests, and grows American middle-market companies. We look forward to many more years of listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market as we continue to execute our multi-lever “buy-build-hold” strategic plan to create stockholder value.”

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy is sector agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company looks for opportunities to partner with management teams of its acquired businesses to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968. In late 2011 Jon Isaac, CEO and strategic investor, joined the Board of Directors and later refocused it into a diversified holding company. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, entertainment, and financial services industries.

