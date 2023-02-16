New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Chain Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798190/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Cold Chain Market to Reach $403 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cold Chain estimated at US$244.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$403 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.4% over the period 2022-2030. Frozen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$284.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chilled segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $71.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Cold Chain market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$70.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- AGRO Merchants
- Al-Rai Logistica K.S.C
- Americold Logistics
- Barloworld Limited
- Brothers General Transport LLC
- Burris Logistics
- Global Shipping & Logistics LLC
- Gulf Drug LLC
- Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
- Nichirei Logistics Group Inc
- Preferred Freezer Services
- RSA Logistics
- Wared Logistics
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798190/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Cold Chain - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2021 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy &
Frozen Desserts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Dairy & Frozen Desserts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Dairy & Frozen Desserts
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish,
Meat, & Seafood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Fish, Meat, & Seafood by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Fish, Meat, & Seafood by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bakery & Confectionery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Bakery & Confectionery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Bakery & Confectionery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Cold Chain Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Chain by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Cold Chain by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Frozen by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 18-Year Perspective for Frozen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chilled by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Chilled by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 18-Year Perspective for Chilled by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cold Chain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Chain by Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Cold Chain by Application -
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, &
Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy & Frozen
Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery &
Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Chain by Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Cold Chain by Temperature
Type - Frozen and Chilled Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by Temperature
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen and
Chilled for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Chain by Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Cold Chain by Application -
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, &
Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &
Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Chain by Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Cold Chain by Temperature
Type - Frozen and Chilled Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Temperature Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen and Chilled for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Cold Chain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Chain by Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Cold Chain by Application -
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, &
Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &
Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Chain by Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Cold Chain by Temperature
Type - Frozen and Chilled Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Temperature Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen and Chilled for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Cold Chain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Chain by Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Cold Chain by Application -
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, &
Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &
Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Chain by Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Cold Chain by Temperature
Type - Frozen and Chilled Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Temperature Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen and Chilled for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Cold Chain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Chain by Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Cold Chain by Application -
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, &
Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &
Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Chain by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Cold Chain by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Chain by Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Cold Chain by Temperature
Type - Frozen and Chilled Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Temperature Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen and Chilled for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Cold Chain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Chain by Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Cold Chain by Application -
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, &
Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &
Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Chain by Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Cold Chain by Temperature
Type - Frozen and Chilled Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Temperature Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen and Chilled for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Cold Chain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Chain by Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Cold Chain by Application -
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, &
Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &
Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Chain by Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Cold Chain by Temperature
Type - Frozen and Chilled Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Temperature Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen and Chilled for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Chain by Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Cold Chain by Application -
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, &
Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &
Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Chain by Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Cold Chain by Temperature
Type - Frozen and Chilled Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Temperature Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen and Chilled for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Cold Chain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Chain by Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Cold Chain by Application -
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, &
Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy & Frozen
Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery &
Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Chain by Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Cold Chain by Temperature Type -
Frozen and Chilled Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by Temperature
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen and
Chilled for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cold Chain by Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cold Chain by
Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables,
Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &
Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cold Chain by Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cold Chain by
Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Temperature Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen and Chilled for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cold Chain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cold Chain by Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cold Chain by
Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables,
Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &
Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cold Chain by Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cold Chain by
Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Temperature Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen and Chilled for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cold Chain by Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Cold Chain by
Temperature Type - Frozen and Chilled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Temperature Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen and Chilled for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cold Chain by Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Cold Chain by
Application - Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables,
Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Cold Chain by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &
Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798190/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Cold Chain Market to Reach $403 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Chain Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798190/?utm_source=GNW