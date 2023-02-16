The global personalized nutrition market size by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.61% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personalized Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096855/?utm_source=GNW



Presently, there is a lot of hype about personalized nutrition, both in nutritional research and the food nutrients industry. The customized nutrition approach is based on personalized nutritional advice or dietary changes that can significantly improve health outcomes and reduce the risk of obesity, type II diabetes, and heart disease. Every individual has different requirements, some require tailored food for great hair, skin, and nails and others want food with the least environmental impact. Therefore, nutrition and personal diet are best suited to people’s personal health goals.



Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Personalized Nutrition Market

• Wellness is emerging as a priority for consumers, and innovations associated with personalized vitamins and DNA-based diets are transforming how they approach nutrition.

• The growing popularity of at-home diagnostics kits drives personalized nutrition as consumers look to comprehend their bodies and heritage better.

• Personalized nutrition is an emerging trend as consumers are willing to pay for customized nutrition.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES



Personalized Shaping Food & Healthcare Industry



The nutraceuticals and functional foods markets have witnessed significant growth in recent years. Increasing demand for healthier lifestyles, specific food choices, and preventive health measures with tailored food and medicine industries are driving the growth of the global personalized nutrition market. Moreover, rising technological advancements and adopting healthier diet plans are supporting in shaping the food and healthcare industry.



Growth Opportunities Through Collaborations And Strategic Partnerships



Personalized nutrition is an emerging trend as consumers are willing to pay for personalized nutrition. In a collaborative partnership, people and organizations from multiple sectors work together for a common purpose, a prominent strategy for community health improvement. The traditional approach of “one-size-fits-all is becoming less relevant as consumers expect customization of products.



The R&D initiatives in personalized nutrition involve collaborative innovation as personalized nutrition requires technologies such as data tracking and collection to obtain individual health data. With these technologies, an individual’s health data could be obtained, and by vast data accumulation, the individual health database and standards could be established. Therefore, many players collaborate with material suppliers, scientific research institutions, medical institutions, and other stakeholders to build a personalized nutrition industry alliance and integrate R&D, production, and education.



Increasing Digital Healthcare



The rising awareness and impact of nutrition on health are constantly increasing. Digital technology enables the transmission of real-time data offered at greater convenience with less cost. Digital healthcare solutions help improve individual health and wellness and cover everything from wearable gadgets to ingestible sensors, from mobile health applications to artificial intelligence, which helps fulfill personal nutrition needs. Additionally, major technology organizations are driving the digital health revolution worldwide. For instance, Google has a stake in the health-tracking wearables market through health platforms such as Google Wear and Fit.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global personalized nutrition market is segmented into product categories such as dietary supplements & nutraceuticals, functional food & beverages, sports nutrigenomics, and digitalized DNA. Dietary supplements & nutraceuticals dominate the product segment and account for a 49.97% global market share. Dietary supplements include vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, and enzymes. The supplements could include capsules, powders, tablets, liquids, gel caps, and soft gels. Supplements are a broad and diverse product category that supports good health and a supplement diet. Dietary supplements and nutraceuticals include minerals and vitamins such as zinc, selenium, vitamin C, and D. They are likely to be higher adopted by people as it helps in the proper functioning of the immune system. Also, dietary supplements benefit individuals at risk of respiratory viral infections and nutrient deficiency.

Segmentation by Product

• Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

• Functional Foods & Beverages

• Sports Nutrigenomics

• Digitized DNA



INSIGHTS BY FORM



The tablet is the largest form segment in the global personalized nutrition market and was valued at USD 3.15 billion in 2022. One of the multiple ways of consuming dietary supplements is through tablets. Priorly, drugs developed as painkillers were compressed into tablet form to allow measured doses and greater portability. The discovery of compounds such as vitamins, minerals, micronutrients, and other pigments has led to the advent of dietary supplements. Currently, tablets are available in several types, such as coated, uncoated, and chewable tablets, lozenges, time and sustained releases, and enteric-coated tablets. Presently, an aqueous coating solution is used to coat the tablets, making them safe, protective, and easy to swallow.



Segmentation by Form

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Powders

• Liquids

• Others



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global personalized nutrition market is classified into the standard supplement, sports nutrition, and disease-based segments by applications. The standard supplement segment dominates the application segment and accounts for a market share of 47.16%. Standard supplements contain a minimum of one dietary ingredient, such as vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, amino acids, or enzymes. Multivitamin is one of the common supplements that help prevent the intake of dozens of pills daily. Most common dietary supplements include calcium, fish oil, echinacea, ginseng, garlic, and vitamin D. Many chronic diseases, such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes, could be prevented with adequate nutrition. Also, it helps in strengthening the immune system as the immune system requires essential vitamins and minerals to function optimally. A wholesome and varied diet ensures proper immune system functioning and protects against illness and immunodeficiency issues.



Segmentation by Application

• Standard Supplement

• Diseased-Based

• Sports Nutrition



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The direct consumer is the largest end-user segment in the global personalized nutrition market and was valued at USD 3.49 billion in 2022. The segment growth is supported due to changes in consumers’ preferences for high-nutrient products that help in enhancing health and lifestyle. The deficiency of nutrients has a long-lasting impact, which has been worrying people for a long time. Therefore, the personalized nutrition approach offers methods and solutions that help understand the problems and take steps accordingly. Therefore, the direct consumer segment is expected to lead the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period due to these factors.



Segmentation by End-User

• Direct-to-consumers

• Wellness & Fitness Centers

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Institutions

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America is the largest personalized nutrition market, accounting for 43.14% of the global market, and is expected to grow from USD 4.13 billion in 2022. The region’s growth is majorly driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding health and eating patterns. Also, the region is witnessing a substantial increase in obesity rates. A hectic lifestyle has encouraged consumers to choose customized dietary supplements per their requirements. Moreover, rising disposable income has increased consumers’ purchasing power, encouraging them to opt for personalized meal plans and related services.



The personalized nutrition market in Europe was valued at USD 2.48 billion in 2022. The increasing trend of personalizing food to obtain a better diet, awareness of healthy foods, and promoting health and nutrition drive the growth of personalized nutrition in this region. The personalized approach regarding health and wellness helps in achieving specific goals in the specified time frame is gradually increasing. Personalized is an alternative approach that fits all the existing sizes and allows consumers to take control in maintaining a healthier diet.



APAC accounted for a share of 18.57% in the global personalized nutrition market and is one of the fastest-growing regions globally, with a forecasted CAGR of 20.62%. Factors driving the market’s growth include increasing consumer awareness of health, a better understanding of adequate health and fitness, and the rising adoption of digital healthcare. In addition, due to the rising acceptance of personalized nutrition solutions and active measures, the regional market is expected to register the fastest growth. The market has witnessed growth due to significant changes in the lifestyle of people focusing on health and fitness. The market has grown despite the COVID-19 outbreak as consumers increasingly consume nutritional products to improve their immune systems.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Norway

o Sweden

o Finland

o Denmark

o Belgium

o Switzerland

o Russia

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

o Malaysia

o Singapore

o Indonesia

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Israel

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Colombia



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The personalized nutrition market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous players. Rapid technological improvements adversely impact market vendors as consumers expect continuous product upgrades. Presently, the market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region and Latin America, to enhance their market share.



Some prominent personalized nutrition market players with a dominant presence include BASF SE, Herbalife Nutrition, DSM, Nutrigenomix, and Amway. Most major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their market position. Nutrigenomix launched a 70-gene test for personalized nutrition in 2020. The expanded panel adds to the biohacking toolkit, which assists dietitians in making DNA-based dietary recommendations customized to specific requirements and goals.



Key Company Profiles

• Amway

• Herbalife Nutrition

• Nutrigenomix

• BASF SE

• DSM



Other Prominent Vendors

• Atlas Biomed

• DNAlysis

• Persona

• Bactolac Pharmaceutical

• Balchem

• Wellness Coaches

• DayTwo

• BiogeniQ

• mindbodygreen

• Helix & Gene

• Metagenics

• Baze

• GX Sciences

• Viome

• Zipongo

• Care/of

• DNAfit

• Vitagene

• InstaFit

• Segterra

• Nutrino

• Nourished

• Rootine

• Supp Nutrition



