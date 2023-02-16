The baby monitor market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Monitor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06068337/?utm_source=GNW

People want to digitalize their homes and take additional infant safety measures with modern technologies like IoT. IoT technology in smart baby monitors allows parents to look for their children to listen to their sounds while working. People are moving towards smart baby monitors for convenience and ease in caring for an infant.



The connectivity with mobile apps has significantly propelled the growth of smart devices and smart baby monitors. Innovations and technological advancements regarding child safety and care have significantly fueled the demand for smart baby monitors. Moreover, millennial parents are choosing smart technologies for their babies, and the demand for smart baby monitors is expected to rise from millennial parents in countries like the US, Germany, China, and France.

Increase In Tech-Savvy Millenial Parents



Millennials tend to be more tech-savvy and knowledgeable.

The new-age millennial parents are adopting smart technology for their babies. The modern parenting trend is also transforming nurseries into connected data centers. Millennials are a generation who are more accustomed to data, metrics, and real-time information in everyday life. Over the past 3-4 years, technology has become more obvious in parenting, where monitoring the baby’s health in real time has been a breakthrough. Despite the new monitoring technologies being expensive and not a mandatory feature, millennial parents get more excited about adopting them to make their parenting more convenient and are the early technology adopters in the market.



Millennials make up over 25% of the global population, with 9 out of 10 millennials living in emerging economies. With most millennial parents in China, the US, Germany, and France leaving their homes to work, the demand for digital baby monitors is expected to be more significant, further contributing to the baby monitor market. However, baby monitor vendors can look for millennial working parents in under-penetrated countries like India, South Africa, Brazil, and Thailand.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Low Penetration Rate In Emerging Economies

Among baby care products, the penetration of baby monitors in developing countries remains relatively lower than in developed nations. The low awareness about SIDS (Sudden Unexpected Infant Death) in developing markets, the high cost of smart baby monitors, and the lack of awareness about monitor products are major growth inhibitors for the baby monitor market. Further, end-users in many countries in regions like APAC, the Middle East, and Africa perceive baby monitors as luxury products. Thus, the penetration among these households in these regions remains relatively low. India, Taiwan, Nigeria, Turkey, Kenya, and Chile was some of the major economies that had a slower adoption despite the vast addressable industry in 2020. However, in the baby monitor market, expansion opportunities and a rise in disposable income can reduce the impact of the challenge Y-O-Y.

Countries like India are highly price-sensitive nations, which is considered a major hindrance for expensive baby monitors. Further, the concentration of vendors in established markets of North America and Europe leaves the growing economies untapped with huge unexploited opportunities. The regional preferences and spending patterns on baby care products differ in APAC and Latin America from the western countries.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



PRODUCTS INSIGHTS

The global baby monitor market by product can be classified as audio & video, movement monitor, and audio-only monitors. The adoption and preference of the monitors are highly dependent on disposable income, technology penetration, awareness, and trends in baby care spending across the geographies. The audio & video segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, with around 67% market share in 2022. The movement monitor and audio-only segments in 2022 followed it. The APAC region is expected to be a major revenue driver for the audio & video segment that is expected to pose an absolute growth of over 200% during the forecast period.



The major reason for the high adoption of audio & video devices is the possibility of real-time interaction between parents with their babies. Further, video and audio baby monitors transmit real-time sounds and video footage and offer advanced features such as temperature sensing and heart rate monitoring. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for these devices among end-users during the forecast period. With the inclusion of features like night vision, zoom, and temperature monitoring, the demand for audio & video baby monitors has surged during the past five years.



Segmentation By Products

• Audio & Video

• Movement Monitor

o Under-The-Mattress

o Diaper Attachment

o Smart Wearables

• Audio Only



TRANSMISSION INSIGHTS

Digital and analog baby monitors are the key segments in the global baby monitor market by signal transmission type. The analog monitors, once dominant, have hugely lost their share to the digital segment owing to the requirement for more secure and less-interference transmission. Further, the launch and successful adoption of DECT technology has elevated the momentum for the digital transmission segment in the recent past. With the development of smart baby monitors in the market, the concerns over privacy and clarity are highly significant, which will further rely on digital over analog transmission.



Regarding revenue, the digital baby monitors segment accounted for about 83% global baby monitor market share and held the leading position in 2022. Digital baby monitors with eco-mode can be in high demand as they are designed to emit radiation only when activated by a sound or motion. Philips, Dorel, VTech, and Motorola have released digital baby monitors with DECT technology in the industry. Brands like Nanit rely on a high range frequency of about 5 GHz with the least interference.



Segmentation By Transmission

• Analog

• Digital



TYPE INSIGHTS

The global interactive baby monitor market is segmented into conventional and smart baby monitors by type category. The conventional variants are traditional monitors with handheld devices that can be transmitted through analog or digital signals. Infant Optics, Summer Infant, and Philips are some major players operating in the market. Conventional types were regarded as the significant types, both in terms of revenue and shipments. However, the shipment share is expected to be eaten up by the smart segment, where the expected absolute growth is estimated to be around 141% during the forecast period.



Segmentation By Type

• Conventional

• Smart



DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL INSIGHTS

Baby monitors are sold mainly through offline distribution channels such as child specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets or mass market players, boutiques, and electronic and electrical stores. Distribution via retail stores is a substantial revenue-generating opportunity for several vendors in the interactive baby monitor market. Retail stores, in general, are a significant market-capturing platform for several vendors in the market. It becomes equally important for vendors to pitch and promote their products in such a manner that vendors can earn brand loyalty from consumers. Some major companies, like Dorel Industries, promote and advertise their products through social media, company-owned websites, multi-product brochures, and other media outlets.



The demand for baby care products from online channels has been growing worldwide, especially in developing economies such as China and developed countries. While the online retail market for these products is particularly well-developed and growing in developed markets, the increasing presence of online retailers such as Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay in developing countries would push for strong growth in developing economies. Countries such as the US, China, the UK, Japan, and Germany are witnessing high growth in the demand for innovative products from online retailers. Online sales of baby monitors account for a 27.01% revenue share of the overall market in 2022, which is expected to witness high traction due to customer benefits, discounts, seasonal offers, informed buying decisions, high-quality packages, and other loyal customer benefits.



Segmentation By Distribution

• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

North America led the global baby monitor market in 2022 and accounted for around 34% of revenue. The US led the region where baby monitors witnessed the highest sales. The US has been the playground for several vendors, and the adoption of baby monitors has been the highest worldwide. The vendors have capitalized on the booming smart home penetration, and smart monitors are enhancing vendors’ baby monitor market share. Thus, the region will likely witness higher growth from digital, smart, and movement monitor segments. The industry is also expected to witness high demand for baby monitors because of their reliability, ease of installation, and convenience. By 2028, North America is projected to account for about 30% and 27% market share in revenue and unit shipments, respectively.



In 2022, Europe was the second-largest geographical segment of the global interactive baby monitor market and was valued at USD 597.91 million in 2022. The penetration of baby monitors in European countries such as the UK, Germany, Spain, and France is increasing rapidly. For instance, the UK witnessed a demand growth of 11?13% for these devices in terms of unit shipment in 2018 and 2019. Another major reason for the high sales growth of baby monitors in Europe is the favorable retail environment. The retail environment in Western European countries is known to be characterized by heavy discounting. In addition, the end-users in these countries are known to have a high annual saving ratio. For example, the average Western European saves over 10% of their annual income, three times more than an average American. This high saving translates into opportunities to buy high-cost baby monitors and other consumer durables.

APAC is the world’s largest populated region, with over 945 million households. Although the baby monitor market has not even reached a quarter of its potential, the region is the fastest-growing market for baby monitors worldwide. China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India are key countries in the APAC region for the baby monitor market. All these countries are witnessing rising populations, growth in purchasing power, and improvement in healthcare standards, with a decline in infant mortality rate. Also, the demographic shift from rural to urban areas pushes the demand for more convenient and smart products in emerging economies. The second-child policy and the boom in birth rates in the past five years are also boosting the demand for baby monitors in China. The interactive baby monitor market in APAC by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.89% during the forecast period.

Segmentation By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Poland

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

o Turkey

o Egypt



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Dorel Industries, Motorola Mobility, Vtech, Lorex Technology, and Summer Infant are the key players in the global baby monitor market. Currently, the market is dominated by vendors with an international presence. Moreover, to gain a greater market share, many international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing APAC and Latin American countries. Also, improving global economic conditions would fuel the market’s growth, making it an attractive time to launch new products. With the rise in working moms, the socio-economic factor has demanded them to pursue their work even after childbirth and eventually led to the rise in preference for smart variants in specific.

The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continuous innovations and upgrades. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong baby monitor market presence. The adoption rate of baby monitors among end-users worldwide has been impressive. As a result of the increased demand, the market has witnessed the entry of many vendors. Intensifying competition among market players has led to the introduction of innovative and advanced solutions. These players compete on various factors such as price, availability, brand, and variety.

The global baby monitor market is witnessing an increase in the influence of digital consumerism on retail sales of smart baby monitors. There is a wide scope for vendors to increase their profitability by adopting e-commerce as a business platform. The largest online marketplaces for baby monitors are Amazon, First Cry, eBay, Ubuy, and Buy Buy Baby, among others. With increasing internet penetration, several online websites have come to serve parents who seek convenience and easy accessibility to get these products. Further, acquiring a medical certification would allow vendors to market their products to institutional users such as government hospitals or maternity care centers. Jablotron, the provider of NANNY baby movement monitors, has obtained medical certification from the EU and markets its movement monitor as a SIDS prevention product in the European markets. Thus, obtaining medical certifications and approval from regulatory bodies can enhance the trust and momentum for products like baby breathing monitors.

Key Company Profiles

• Dorel Industries

• Motorola Mobility

• VTech

• Lorex Technology

• Summer Infant



Other Prominent Vendors

• Koninklijke Philips

• Samsung Electronics

• Foscam

• iBaby Labs

• Hanwha Techwin

• The Holding Angelcare

• Hisense

• Mayborn Group

• Snuza International

• iBabyGuard International

• infanttech

• Jablotron

• MonDevices

• Nanit

• Owlet Baby Care

• Respisense

• Safetosleep

• Evoz

• eufy

• Miku

• Infant Optics

• MOBI Technologies

• Panasonic Corporation

• Procter & Gamble

• Levana

• Baby Delight

• Invidyo

• FaceLake

• HelloBaby

• Eastman Kodak Company

• Arlo

• Lollipop

• Cubo Ai

• CasaCam

• Wyze Labs



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

• How big is the baby monitor market?

• How much will the global baby monitor market be worth in the future?

• What are the segments of the baby monitor market?

• What is the growth rate of the global baby monitors market?

• What are the key industry trends of the global baby monitors market?

• Who are the leading players in the smart baby monitor market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06068337/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________