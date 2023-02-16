New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alumina Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797877/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Alumina Market to Reach $61.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Alumina estimated at US$43.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.2% over the period 2022-2030. Smelter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$52.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Alumina market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured)
- Alcoa Corporation
- Alumina Limited
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
- Hindalco Industries Limited
- National Aluminum Company Ltd.
- Rio Tinto plc
- South32 Limited
- United Company RUSAL
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation
Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global
Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 5: Alumina - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 6: World Alumina Market by Application (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Aluminum Production, and
Non-Aluminum Production
Increasing Popularity of Sustainable and Cost-Efficient
Technologies Propel Demand for Alumina-based Products
Challenges and Future Prospects
Analysis by Grade
EXHIBIT 7: World Alumina Market by Grade (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Smelter, and Chemical
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 8: World Alumina Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2023 & 2030
EXHIBIT 9: World Alumina Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
China Alumina Market Witnesses Over-Supply Situation
Alumina: Product Profile
A Prelude to Bauxite: The Most Important Mineral for Producing
Alumina
Alumina: Primarily Utilized in the Production of Aluminum
Alumina Market Segments: Applications in Various Fields
Manufacturing Process of Alumina
Global Production and Reserve Scenario for Bauxite and Alumina
EXHIBIT 10: Global Bauxite Production (2020 & 2021): Breakdown
of Mine Production in Thousand Metric Tons by Leading Bauxite
Producing Countries
EXHIBIT 11: Global Bauxite Reserves (2020): Breakdown of Mine
Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Leading Countries
EXHIBIT 12: Global Alumina Production by Region (2021):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Leading
Countries
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Current Trends in Alumina Market
Aluminum Production: A Major Growth Driver for Alumina
End-Use Applications of Aluminum Products
Brief Overview of Aluminum - The Major End-User
EXHIBIT 13: World Production of Primary Aluminum (2020 & 2021E):
Breakdown of Volume Production in Thousand Metric Tons by
Country
Automotive Sector Remains Key Driver for Aluminum Usage
Rising Alumina Demand from Automotive Sector Bodes Well for
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 14: Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for
the Years 2011 - 2021
Shift towards Lightweight Vehicles Bodes Well for Alumina Market
EXHIBIT 15: Light Weighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight
of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,
2016 & 2019
Increasing Penetration of EVs to Bolster Aluminum Demand
Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles Drive the Market for
Aluminum and Alumina Market
EXHIBIT 16: World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
Record Production and Backlog Bode Well for Aluminum in the
Aerospace Market
A Recovering Commercial Aviation Industry Brightens the Outlook
for Aluminum Market
EXHIBIT 17: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded by Airlines
Worldwide industry (In Million) for Years 2018 Through 2023
Packaging and Containers: A Key End-User of Aluminum
Building and Construction Sector to Drive Growth
Refractories & Abrasives: Major Segments of Non-Metallurgical
Market
EXHIBIT 18: Global Abrasive Products Market by End-use
Applications (2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metal Working, Machinery, Construction, Electronics &
Electrical, Automotive, and Others
Alumina Finds Increasing Usage in Non-Metallurgical Applications
EXHIBIT 19: Global Non-Metallurgical Alumina Production by
Region (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by
Region
Alumina Hollow Ball Offers Various Benefits
Aluminum Oxide Highly Suitable for Abrasive Blasting
Alumina Trihydrate?s Usage in Flame Retardants and in Medicines
to Drive Growth in the Market
Multiple Usage of Activated Alumina to Propel Market Growth
The Rise in Activated Alumina Demand from Oil & Gas Sector
Activated Alumina Suitable for Purification of Lithium and
Remediation Applications
Calcined Alumina Finds Usage in Refractories, Abrasives, and
Ceramic Industries
White Fused Alumina: Key to Few Refractory Applications
HiPurA® Technology of ChemX Advantageous for Battery Supply Chain
Alumina Pricing Trends
Sanctions on Russia Expected to Benefit China in the Short Term
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Alumina Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Alumina by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smelter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Smelter by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Smelter by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Production by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Aluminum Production by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Aluminum Production by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Aluminum Production by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Non-Aluminum Production by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Aluminum Production
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Alumina Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Alumina by Grade - Smelter
and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum
Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Alumina by Application -
Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Production and
Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Alumina Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Canada for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Alumina by Grade - Smelter
and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum
Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Alumina by Application -
Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Production
and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Alumina Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Alumina by Grade - Smelter
and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum
Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Alumina by Application -
Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Production
and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Alumina Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Alumina by Grade - Smelter
and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum
Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Alumina by Application -
Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Production
and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Alumina Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Alumina by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Alumina by Grade - Smelter
and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum
Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Alumina by Application -
Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Production
and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: France Historic Review for Alumina by Grade - Smelter
and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum
Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Alumina by Application -
Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Production
and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Alumina by Grade -
Smelter and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum
Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Alumina by Application -
Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum
Production and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Alumina by Grade - Smelter
and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum
Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Alumina by Application -
Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Production
and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: UK Historic Review for Alumina by Grade - Smelter and
Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
by Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum
Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Alumina by Application -
Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Production and
Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Alumina by Grade - Smelter
and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum
Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Alumina by Application -
Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Production
and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Alumina by Grade - Smelter
and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum
Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Alumina by Application -
Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Production
and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Alumina by Grade -
Smelter and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and
Chemical for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and
Non-Aluminum Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Alumina by
Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum
Production and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Alumina Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Alumina by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Alumina by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Alumina by Grade -
Smelter and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and
Non-Aluminum Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Alumina by
Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum
Production and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
AUSTRALIA
Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Alumina by Grade -
Smelter and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum
Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Alumina by Application -
Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum
Production and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
INDIA
Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: India Historic Review for Alumina by Grade - Smelter
and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: India 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum
Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: India Historic Review for Alumina by Application -
Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: India 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Production
and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: South Korea Historic Review for Alumina by Grade -
Smelter and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and Chemical
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and
Non-Aluminum Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Alumina by
Application - Aluminum Production and Non-Aluminum Production
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Alumina by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum
Production and Non-Aluminum Production for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Alumina by Grade - Smelter and Chemical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Alumina by
Grade - Smelter and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Alumina
by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smelter and
Chemical for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Alumina by Application - Aluminum Production and
Non-Aluminum Production - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
